Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney will join the NAB AFL Women's competition. Picture: AFL Media

THE NAB AFLW competition is now whole, with the AFL Commission throwing the door open for Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney to join in the 2022/23 season.

It means all 18 clubs will now have an AFLW side after beginning as an eight-team competition in 2017.

