THIS YEAR'S Brownlow Medal count could be set for a thrilling finish.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, just one vote separates runaway leaders Marcus Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver with only a fortnight to play in the season.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race for Charlie?

Oliver, who was predicted to poll two votes on Monday night for his 28-disposal performance against West Coast, has been tipped to move to 31 votes and close the gap on Bontempelli to a solitary vote.

Bontempelli hasn't been predicted to receive a vote in any of his last two matches and sits on 32 votes, narrowly clinging to his lead at the top.

Marcus Bontempelli in action against Essendon in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

However, Oliver is the only person who can catch Bontempelli, with a chasing pack led by Christian Petracca and Jack Steele still seven votes behind the Western Bulldogs skipper with just six votes left on offer for the remainder of the year.

Petracca and Steele each have 25 votes, with Darcy Parish sitting on 24 votes and with Sam Walsh and the ineligible Touk Miller both on 23 votes.

Bontempelli's Western Bulldogs are due to meet Hawthorn and Port Adelaide in the final two matches of the home and away season, while Oliver's Melbourne is slated to face Adelaide and Geelong.

AFL.COM.AU'S BROWNLOW PREDICTOR

32 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

31 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

25 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

24 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

SPORTSBET ODDS

$2.25 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$4.50 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

$6 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$9 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$13 Sam Walsh (Carlton)