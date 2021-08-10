GREATER Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene is set to miss the round 22 clash against Richmond after failing to overturn his striking charge at a high stakes Tribunal hearing on Tuesday night.

Greene was successful in downgrading the impact of his striking charge from high to medium, however, resulting in a one-game suspension, rather than the two-game penalty handed down by the Match Review Officer.

The Giants indicated on Tuesday night they were disappointed in the outcome and would consider challenging the one-match ban at the AFL Appeals Board. Fremantle is also considering an appeal after Andrew Brayshaw's ban for unnecessary eye contact was upheld.

Greene pleaded not guilty to his striking charge, which resulted in Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield being hospitalised with bruising to his larynx, arguing his actions were not careless.

The jury of Richard Loveridge, Shane Wakelin and Stewart Loewe dismissed that challenge after a lengthy hearing, however, before downgrading the impact.

In summary, the jury said they believed Greene chose to use a raised elbow to fend off Dangerfield in circumstances where there was a realistic probability that there would be high contact.

The result is a significant blow to the Giants, who lose the in-form Greene for a crunch game against the Tigers that is crucial to their finals chances.

The star forward appeared via video for the hearing but did not give evidence, with his counsel, Adrian Anderson, relying on vision to make his case.

Anderson argued the star forward's raised forearm and elbow was a reflex action made in a split second and Dangerfield had slipped at a crucial point in the contest, resulting in high contact being made.

AFL counsel Jeff Gleeson argued Greene had employed a specific technique that was dangerous and could become more prevalent if given the green light by the Tribunal.

Brayshaw and Essendon defender Mason Redman also fronted the Tribunal with mixed results.

Brayshaw failed to overturn his charge of intentionally making unreasonable or unnecessary eye contact to Brisbane midfielder Jarrod Berry and will miss Sunday's Western Derby.

He gave evidence and faced cross examination from Gleeson to argue his actions were careless rather than intentional.

When it was put to him that he intentionally grabbed at Berry's face with his hand in a "clenched or clawing position", the midfielder replied, "I would never do that".

He argued he was attempting to tackle Berry, lock the ball in, and prevent the Lions midfielder from getting to his feet and playing on.

Redman was successful in downgrading his dangerous tackle charge on Western Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli to low impact.

His one-match ban was downgraded to a $2000 fine and he will be available for the Bombers clash against Gold Coast this week.

The jury cited the Bulldogs’ medical report and Bontempelli's prompt return to the game in downgrading the charge.