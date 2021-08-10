THE LATEST on Bulldogs goalkicker Josh Bruce, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield, Carlton's Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Matt Crouch  Groin  Season
 Will Hamill  Concussion  1 week
 Jackson Hately  Groin  Season
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Luke Pedlar  Ankle  Season
 Brodie Smith  Concussion  1 week
 Daniel Talia  Foot  TBC
 Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

A couple of Crows have been put on ice for the final two rounds, most notably inside midfielder Crouch who experienced groin soreness following his one SANFL match a few weeks back. Hately has been managing a similar problem for most of the season but will now rest, while Pedlar has a badly sprained ankle from Saturday's SANFL Showdown victory over Port Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marcus Adams  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Darcy Gardiner  Shoulder  Test
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Mitch Robinson  Calf  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Fagan has already indicated he expects Gardiner to be available after missing 12 weeks following shoulder surgery. The feeling is Adams will be available the following week, although he needs to tick a few boxes over the coming seven to 10 days. Robinson was taken from the ground at three-quarter time of Sunday's win over Fremantle, but Fagan described it as calf "awareness" and is hopeful he'll be available. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Sam Docherty  Ankle  Season
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Season
 Liam Jones  Knee  Season
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Test
 Harry McKay  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  Season
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Groin  Test
 Zac Williams  Hamstring  1 week
 Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

There is doubt Coleman Medal leader McKay returns this season, with Jones also unlikely to feature again. However, Sam Walsh should overcome an ankle injury sustained on the weekend while Levi Casboult is also fit again following a knee problem. Jordan Boyd got minutes under his belt over the weekend, having endured a knee injury upon arriving at the club. Setterfield is a chance to return this week, but Williams won't play until the final game of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Begg  Shoulder  1-2 weeks
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Ash Johnson  Finger  Test
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Scott Pendlebury  Leg fracture  Season
 Brayden Sier  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Johnson will look to train fully this week and could play at reserves level as early as this weekend. Begg is closing in on a VFL debut and could play as soon as next week. Sier is hoping to tick off full running this week to put his hand up for selection after spraining his ankle two weeks ago. Josh Daicos (finger) and Jordan Roughead (ankle) have been cleared to play. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Season
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   Test
 Dyson Heppell  Thumb  Test
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Andrew McGrath  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The watch will be on Heppell, who missed last week with a thumb injury. McGrath is returning from his knee injury and has stepped up his training but it remains unclear if he will get back this year. Caldwell, meanwhile, is getting close to a return from his long-term hamstring tear. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Concussion  Test
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  TBA
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Hamstring  Test
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Wilson  Hamstring  TBA
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Banfield and Switkowski are the most likely Dockers to return this season, while Wilson is a chance after experiencing hamstring tightness that the Dockers will investigate. Cox was given a glimmer of hope that he could return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Walters looks unlikely to return now with finals a long shot. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Atkins  Back  Test
 Jeremy Cameron  Hamstring  Test
 Patrick Dangerfield  Larynx  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Lachie Henderson  Calf  Test
 Gryan Miers  Leg  Test
 Mark O'Connor  Knee  Test
 Gary Rohan  Hip  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  Test
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
 Zach Tuohy  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Cameron just needs to pass training this week in order to be selected after his third right hamstring injury of the season sustained six weeks ago. Henderson and O'Connor are likely to be fit along with Isaac Smith who was rested last weekend but Atkins will be need to be assessed closer to the match. Dangerfield is making good progress after he spent Friday night in hospital as a precaution with his bruised larynx, while Rohan will look to increase his training loads later in the week with his hip knock. Miers is hoping to ramp up his training loads this week but is likely to need one more week after his second leg fracture of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Brandon Ellis  Hamstring  Season
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Abdomen  Season
 Jack Hombsch  Sternum  Test
 Oleg Markov  Hamstring  Test
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Season
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Suns have confirmed Ellis will miss the final two matches after suffering a moderate hamstring tear against Carlton on Saturday. Markov could be available to play Essendon after overcoming his own hamstring problem, but will have to prove himself at training this week. Weller is being re-integrated into the main group but also appears unlikely to play again this season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Brown  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Stephen Coniglio  Toe  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Concussion  Test
 Jeremy Finlayson  Managed  TBC
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Bobby Hill  Managed  Test
 Tom Green  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Toby Greene  Suspension  2 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Concussion  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Hamstring  Test
 Daniel Lloyd  Ankle  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  2-4 weeks
 Sam Reid  Ankle  Test
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Star midfielder Josh Kelly (quad) and key forward Jesse Hogan (soreness) are both ready to take on Richmond after missing the stirring win over Geelong. The Giants could regain more experience with seven players set to face a fitness test including HopperDavis and captain Coniglio. But zippy forward Daniels injured his hamstring for the third time this season and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, while Brown strained a hamstring late in the same game against the Cats. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Breust  Knee  1-2 weeks
 James Cousins  Hamstring  1 week
 Will Day  Ankle  Season
 Jack Gunston    Back  Season
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
 James Worpel  Foot  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Midfielder Worpel is a chance to retain his spot in the selected 22, having been subbed out with a foot complaint in the win over Collingwood. He will need to get through training this week. Cousins and Breust are still hopeful of playing in the Hawks' final game next week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Mitch Brown  Heel  Test
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jayden Hunt  Ankle  TBC
 Tom McDonald  Back  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Deakyn Smith  Concussion  Test
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Jack Viney  Suspension  Round 23
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident they will regain McDonald for this week's clash with the Crows, while Mitch Brown and Deakyn Smith should make their comebacks through the VFL. Hunt will get scans early this week, with Simon Goodwin saying on Monday night he is "confident with where that sits". - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Season
 Ben Cunnington  Tumour  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  1 week
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Tom Powell  Groin  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos got through Saturday's defeat to the Tigers with a clean bill of health. There is no word on whether Xerri returns this season, with Garner's condition also unknown. Corr and Powell have both been ruled out for the year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Hamish Hartlett  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Steven Motlop  Ankle  Test
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Hartlett underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee late last week and has started running. Schofield has suffered another right hamstring tendon injury and will consult a specialist to consider surgery. Motlop trained well this week and will push for selection at AFL level after recovering from surgery on a syndesmosis injury. Jones will start running this week with a view to being available either in the final round of the season or finals. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Balta  Syndesmosis  3-4 weeks
 Nathan Broad  Syndesmosis  TBC
 Bachar Houli  Syndesmosis  1-2 weeks
 Dustin Martin  Kidney  Season
 Kamdyn McIntosh  Hamstring  Test
 Samson Ryan  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Broad remains as TBC after pulling up sore upon returning to full running. First-year forward/ruck Ryan has joined the injury list with a "medium term" ankle issue, while McIntosh should be right to go this week after being a late withdrawal on Saturday. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Ankle  Season
 Jack Billings  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Concussion  Test
 Leo Connolly   Concussion  1 week
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dougal Howard  Hamstring  Test
 Max King  Adductor   Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Achilles  Test
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Frawley has been sent for shoulder surgery that will end his season and possibly his career for a second time. Howard is making good progress after his hamstring setback and could even be in line for a return this weekend, however Billings will miss at least one more. King will be assessed later in the week after he was subbed out against Sydney, while Ryder will also be monitored throughout the coming days. Clark will need to pass his concussion test in order to return, but Connolly has just started his 12-day protocol. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Mills  Achilles  Test
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Gun midfielder Mills will be closely monitored throughout the week after being withdrawn from the clash with St Kilda just minutes before the first bounce when he felt soreness in an Achilles that he has had to manage for much of the season. Naismith has had the first of the two surgeries he needs on his knee that had an ACL graft failure and is now focused on strength work in his rehab. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hand  3 weeks
 Tom Barrass  Hamstring  Test
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Liam Duggan  Knee  1 week
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  TBC
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Knee  TBC
 Willie Rioli  Suspension  August 20
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  Test
 Luke Shuey  Calf  Test
 Bailey Williams  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Eagles expected Hurn had suffered only a minor hamstring injury, while Kennedy was able to play out the match after appearing troubled by a right knee injury early on against Melbourne. Both were due to undergo scans. Duggan was a late withdrawal with knee soreness and was expected to miss another week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Season
 Louis Butler  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  Test
 Mitch Hannan  Shoulder  Test
 Alex Keath  Hamstring  Test
 Stefan Martin  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Josh Schache  Knee  Test
 Cody Weightman  Shoulder  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs suffered a massive blow with Bruce going down with his knee injury late in the loss to Essendon. He won't play until late in the year next year at best in what is usually a 12-month recovery timeframe. Keath is a chance to come back this week if he gets through training while Gardner may also be in the mix. Weightman missed last week with soreness as did Hannan and both will be out to prove their fitness at training, while Schache is in some doubt after hyperextending his knee. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 