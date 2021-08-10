THE LATEST on Bulldogs goalkicker Josh Bruce, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield, Carlton's Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 21.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Matt Crouch Groin Season Will Hamill Concussion 1 week Jackson Hately Groin Season Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Luke Pedlar Ankle Season Brodie Smith Concussion 1 week Daniel Talia Foot TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

A couple of Crows have been put on ice for the final two rounds, most notably inside midfielder Crouch who experienced groin soreness following his one SANFL match a few weeks back. Hately has been managing a similar problem for most of the season but will now rest, while Pedlar has a badly sprained ankle from Saturday's SANFL Showdown victory over Port Adelaide. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marcus Adams Foot 1-2 weeks Noah Answerth Groin TBC Darcy Gardiner Shoulder Test Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Mitch Robinson Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Coach Chris Fagan has already indicated he expects Gardiner to be available after missing 12 weeks following shoulder surgery. The feeling is Adams will be available the following week, although he needs to tick a few boxes over the coming seven to 10 days. Robinson was taken from the ground at three-quarter time of Sunday's win over Fremantle, but Fagan described it as calf "awareness" and is hopeful he'll be available. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Knee Season Sam Docherty Ankle Season Michael Gibbons Hamstring Season Liam Jones Knee Season Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Oscar McDonald Back Test Harry McKay Shoulder 1-2 weeks Alex Mirkov Knee Season Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle 1-2 weeks Will Setterfield Groin Test Zac Williams Hamstring 1 week Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

There is doubt Coleman Medal leader McKay returns this season, with Jones also unlikely to feature again. However, Sam Walsh should overcome an ankle injury sustained on the weekend while Levi Casboult is also fit again following a knee problem. Jordan Boyd got minutes under his belt over the weekend, having endured a knee injury upon arriving at the club. Setterfield is a chance to return this week, but Williams won't play until the final game of the season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Begg Shoulder 1-2 weeks Callum Brown Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Ash Johnson Finger Test Darcy Moore Knee Season Scott Pendlebury Leg fracture Season Brayden Sier Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Johnson will look to train fully this week and could play at reserves level as early as this weekend. Begg is closing in on a VFL debut and could play as soon as next week. Sier is hoping to tick off full running this week to put his hand up for selection after spraining his ankle two weeks ago. Josh Daicos (finger) and Jordan Roughead (ankle) have been cleared to play. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Season Jye Caldwell Hamstring Test Dyson Heppell Thumb Test Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring 2-3 weeks Andrew McGrath Knee 1-2 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Season Zach Reid Back Season Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The watch will be on Heppell, who missed last week with a thumb injury. McGrath is returning from his knee injury and has stepped up his training but it remains unclear if he will get back this year. Caldwell, meanwhile, is getting close to a return from his long-term hamstring tear. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Concussion Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring TBA Nat Fyfe Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 2-3 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Rory Lobb Ankle Season Sam Switkowski Hamstring Test Sam Sturt Knee Season Michael Walters Hamstring 3-4 weeks Nathan Wilson Hamstring TBA Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Banfield and Switkowski are the most likely Dockers to return this season, while Wilson is a chance after experiencing hamstring tightness that the Dockers will investigate. Cox was given a glimmer of hope that he could return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Walters looks unlikely to return now with finals a long shot. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Atkins Back Test Jeremy Cameron Hamstring Test Patrick Dangerfield Larynx Test Mitch Duncan Knee 3-5 weeks Lachie Henderson Calf Test Gryan Miers Leg Test Mark O'Connor Knee Test Gary Rohan Hip Test Cooper Stephens Ankle Test Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Zach Tuohy Hamstring 3-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Cameron just needs to pass training this week in order to be selected after his third right hamstring injury of the season sustained six weeks ago. Henderson and O'Connor are likely to be fit along with Isaac Smith who was rested last weekend but Atkins will be need to be assessed closer to the match. Dangerfield is making good progress after he spent Friday night in hospital as a precaution with his bruised larynx, while Rohan will look to increase his training loads later in the week with his hip knock. Miers is hoping to ramp up his training loads this week but is likely to need one more week after his second leg fracture of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Brandon Ellis Hamstring Season Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Nick Holman Abdomen Season Jack Hombsch Sternum Test Oleg Markov Hamstring Test Rhys Nicholls Back Season Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Concussion 1-2 weeks Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Suns have confirmed Ellis will miss the final two matches after suffering a moderate hamstring tear against Carlton on Saturday. Markov could be available to play Essendon after overcoming his own hamstring problem, but will have to prove himself at training this week. Weller is being re-integrated into the main group but also appears unlikely to play again this season. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Hamstring 2 weeks Jack Buckley Knee Season Stephen Coniglio Toe Test Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Concussion Test Jeremy Finlayson Managed TBC Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Bobby Hill Managed Test Tom Green Hamstring 1-2 weeks Toby Greene Suspension 2 weeks Jacob Hopper Concussion Test Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Hamstring Test Daniel Lloyd Ankle Test Braydon Preuss Pectoral 2-4 weeks Sam Reid Ankle Test Will Shaw Shoulder Season Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Star midfielder Josh Kelly (quad) and key forward Jesse Hogan (soreness) are both ready to take on Richmond after missing the stirring win over Geelong. The Giants could regain more experience with seven players set to face a fitness test including Hopper, Davis and captain Coniglio. But zippy forward Daniels injured his hamstring for the third time this season and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, while Brown strained a hamstring late in the same game against the Cats. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Knee 1-2 weeks James Cousins Hamstring 1 week Will Day Ankle Season Jack Gunston Back Season Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season James Sicily Knee Season James Worpel Foot Test Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Midfielder Worpel is a chance to retain his spot in the selected 22, having been subbed out with a foot complaint in the win over Collingwood. He will need to get through training this week. Cousins and Breust are still hopeful of playing in the Hawks' final game next week. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Mitch Brown Heel Test Marty Hore Knee Season Jayden Hunt Ankle TBC Tom McDonald Back Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Deakyn Smith Concussion Test Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Jack Viney Suspension Round 23 Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Demons are confident they will regain McDonald for this week's clash with the Crows, while Mitch Brown and Deakyn Smith should make their comebacks through the VFL. Hunt will get scans early this week, with Simon Goodwin saying on Monday night he is "confident with where that sits". - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Toe Season Ben Cunnington Tumour Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle 1 week Matt McGuinness Foot Season Flynn Perez Knee Season Tom Powell Groin Season Tristan Xerri Shin TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos got through Saturday's defeat to the Tigers with a clean bill of health. There is no word on whether Xerri returns this season, with Garner's condition also unknown. Corr and Powell have both been ruled out for the year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Kane Farrell Knee Season Hamish Hartlett Knee TBC Lachie Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Steven Motlop Ankle Test Taj Schofield Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Hartlett underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee late last week and has started running. Schofield has suffered another right hamstring tendon injury and will consult a specialist to consider surgery. Motlop trained well this week and will push for selection at AFL level after recovering from surgery on a syndesmosis injury. Jones will start running this week with a view to being available either in the final round of the season or finals. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Balta Syndesmosis 3-4 weeks Nathan Broad Syndesmosis TBC Bachar Houli Syndesmosis 1-2 weeks Dustin Martin Kidney Season Kamdyn McIntosh Hamstring Test Samson Ryan Ankle 4-6 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Broad remains as TBC after pulling up sore upon returning to full running. First-year forward/ruck Ryan has joined the injury list with a "medium term" ankle issue, while McIntosh should be right to go this week after being a late withdrawal on Saturday. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Ankle Season Jack Billings Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Concussion Test Leo Connolly Concussion 1 week James Frawley Shoulder Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder 6-8 weeks Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dougal Howard Hamstring Test Max King Adductor Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Achilles Test Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Frawley has been sent for shoulder surgery that will end his season and possibly his career for a second time. Howard is making good progress after his hamstring setback and could even be in line for a return this weekend, however Billings will miss at least one more. King will be assessed later in the week after he was subbed out against Sydney, while Ryder will also be monitored throughout the coming days. Clark will need to pass his concussion test in order to return, but Connolly has just started his 12-day protocol. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Mills Achilles Test Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

Gun midfielder Mills will be closely monitored throughout the week after being withdrawn from the clash with St Kilda just minutes before the first bounce when he felt soreness in an Achilles that he has had to manage for much of the season. Naismith has had the first of the two surgeries he needs on his knee that had an ACL graft failure and is now focused on strength work in his rehab. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hand 3 weeks Tom Barrass Hamstring Test Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Liam Duggan Knee 1 week Shannon Hurn Hamstring TBC Jamaine Jones Ankle Test Josh Kennedy Knee TBC Willie Rioli Suspension August 20 Liam Ryan Hamstring Test Luke Shuey Calf Test Bailey Williams Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Eagles expected Hurn had suffered only a minor hamstring injury, while Kennedy was able to play out the match after appearing troubled by a right knee injury early on against Melbourne. Both were due to undergo scans. Duggan was a late withdrawal with knee soreness and was expected to miss another week. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Season Louis Butler Calf 1-2 weeks Ryan Gardner Shoulder Test Mitch Hannan Shoulder Test Alex Keath Hamstring Test Stefan Martin Groin 1-2 weeks Toby McLean Knee Season Josh Schache Knee Test Cody Weightman Shoulder Test Updated: Tuesday, August 10

Early prognosis

The Bulldogs suffered a massive blow with Bruce going down with his knee injury late in the loss to Essendon. He won't play until late in the year next year at best in what is usually a 12-month recovery timeframe. Keath is a chance to come back this week if he gets through training while Gardner may also be in the mix. Weightman missed last week with soreness as did Hannan and both will be out to prove their fitness at training, while Schache is in some doubt after hyperextending his knee. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list