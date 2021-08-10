THE LATEST on Bulldogs goalkicker Josh Bruce, Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield, Carlton's Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 21.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|Season
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jackson Hately
|Groin
|Season
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Ankle
|Season
|Brodie Smith
|Concussion
|1 week
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
A couple of Crows have been put on ice for the final two rounds, most notably inside midfielder Crouch who experienced groin soreness following his one SANFL match a few weeks back. Hately has been managing a similar problem for most of the season but will now rest, while Pedlar has a badly sprained ankle from Saturday's SANFL Showdown victory over Port Adelaide. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marcus Adams
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Darcy Gardiner
|Shoulder
|Test
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Robinson
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Coach Chris Fagan has already indicated he expects Gardiner to be available after missing 12 weeks following shoulder surgery. The feeling is Adams will be available the following week, although he needs to tick a few boxes over the coming seven to 10 days. Robinson was taken from the ground at three-quarter time of Sunday's win over Fremantle, but Fagan described it as calf "awareness" and is hopeful he'll be available. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Docherty
|Ankle
|Season
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Season
|Liam Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Harry McKay
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|Test
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
There is doubt Coleman Medal leader McKay returns this season, with Jones also unlikely to feature again. However, Sam Walsh should overcome an ankle injury sustained on the weekend while Levi Casboult is also fit again following a knee problem. Jordan Boyd got minutes under his belt over the weekend, having endured a knee injury upon arriving at the club. Setterfield is a chance to return this week, but Williams won't play until the final game of the season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Begg
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Ash Johnson
|Finger
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Pendlebury
|Leg fracture
|Season
|Brayden Sier
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Johnson will look to train fully this week and could play at reserves level as early as this weekend. Begg is closing in on a VFL debut and could play as soon as next week. Sier is hoping to tick off full running this week to put his hand up for selection after spraining his ankle two weeks ago. Josh Daicos (finger) and Jordan Roughead (ankle) have been cleared to play. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Season
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dyson Heppell
|Thumb
|Test
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Andrew McGrath
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The watch will be on Heppell, who missed last week with a thumb injury. McGrath is returning from his knee injury and has stepped up his training but it remains unclear if he will get back this year. Caldwell, meanwhile, is getting close to a return from his long-term hamstring tear. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Concussion
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Hamstring
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Wilson
|Hamstring
|TBA
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Banfield and Switkowski are the most likely Dockers to return this season, while Wilson is a chance after experiencing hamstring tightness that the Dockers will investigate. Cox was given a glimmer of hope that he could return this season after initially being ruled out for the year, having recovered from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected. Walters looks unlikely to return now with finals a long shot. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Atkins
|Back
|Test
|Jeremy Cameron
|Hamstring
|Test
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Larynx
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Lachie Henderson
|Calf
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Leg
|Test
|Mark O'Connor
|Knee
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|Test
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zach Tuohy
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Cameron just needs to pass training this week in order to be selected after his third right hamstring injury of the season sustained six weeks ago. Henderson and O'Connor are likely to be fit along with Isaac Smith who was rested last weekend but Atkins will be need to be assessed closer to the match. Dangerfield is making good progress after he spent Friday night in hospital as a precaution with his bruised larynx, while Rohan will look to increase his training loads later in the week with his hip knock. Miers is hoping to ramp up his training loads this week but is likely to need one more week after his second leg fracture of the season. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Ellis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Abdomen
|Season
|Jack Hombsch
|Sternum
|Test
|Oleg Markov
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Season
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The Suns have confirmed Ellis will miss the final two matches after suffering a moderate hamstring tear against Carlton on Saturday. Markov could be available to play Essendon after overcoming his own hamstring problem, but will have to prove himself at training this week. Weller is being re-integrated into the main group but also appears unlikely to play again this season. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Brown
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Stephen Coniglio
|Toe
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Concussion
|Test
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Managed
|TBC
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Bobby Hill
|Managed
|Test
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Toby Greene
|Suspension
|2 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Concussion
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Daniel Lloyd
|Ankle
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Star midfielder Josh Kelly (quad) and key forward Jesse Hogan (soreness) are both ready to take on Richmond after missing the stirring win over Geelong. The Giants could regain more experience with seven players set to face a fitness test including Hopper, Davis and captain Coniglio. But zippy forward Daniels injured his hamstring for the third time this season and is expected to be sidelined for at least a month, while Brown strained a hamstring late in the same game against the Cats. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Breust
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|James Cousins
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|Season
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|James Worpel
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Midfielder Worpel is a chance to retain his spot in the selected 22, having been subbed out with a foot complaint in the win over Collingwood. He will need to get through training this week. Cousins and Breust are still hopeful of playing in the Hawks' final game next week. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Mitch Brown
|Heel
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Hunt
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Deakyn Smith
|Concussion
|Test
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Viney
|Suspension
|Round 23
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The Demons are confident they will regain McDonald for this week's clash with the Crows, while Mitch Brown and Deakyn Smith should make their comebacks through the VFL. Hunt will get scans early this week, with Simon Goodwin saying on Monday night he is "confident with where that sits". - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Season
|Ben Cunnington
|Tumour
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|1 week
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos got through Saturday's defeat to the Tigers with a clean bill of health. There is no word on whether Xerri returns this season, with Garner's condition also unknown. Corr and Powell have both been ruled out for the year. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Hamish Hartlett
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Steven Motlop
|Ankle
|Test
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Hartlett underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee late last week and has started running. Schofield has suffered another right hamstring tendon injury and will consult a specialist to consider surgery. Motlop trained well this week and will push for selection at AFL level after recovering from surgery on a syndesmosis injury. Jones will start running this week with a view to being available either in the final round of the season or finals. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Balta
|Syndesmosis
|3-4 weeks
|Nathan Broad
|Syndesmosis
|TBC
|Bachar Houli
|Syndesmosis
|1-2 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Kidney
|Season
|Kamdyn McIntosh
|Hamstring
|Test
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Broad remains as TBC after pulling up sore upon returning to full running. First-year forward/ruck Ryan has joined the injury list with a "medium term" ankle issue, while McIntosh should be right to go this week after being a late withdrawal on Saturday. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Battle
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Concussion
|Test
|Leo Connolly
|Concussion
|1 week
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|Test
|Max King
|Adductor
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Achilles
|Test
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Frawley has been sent for shoulder surgery that will end his season and possibly his career for a second time. Howard is making good progress after his hamstring setback and could even be in line for a return this weekend, however Billings will miss at least one more. King will be assessed later in the week after he was subbed out against Sydney, while Ryder will also be monitored throughout the coming days. Clark will need to pass his concussion test in order to return, but Connolly has just started his 12-day protocol. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Mills
|Achilles
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
Gun midfielder Mills will be closely monitored throughout the week after being withdrawn from the clash with St Kilda just minutes before the first bounce when he felt soreness in an Achilles that he has had to manage for much of the season. Naismith has had the first of the two surgeries he needs on his knee that had an ACL graft failure and is now focused on strength work in his rehab. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hand
|3 weeks
|Tom Barrass
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|1 week
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Knee
|TBC
|Willie Rioli
|Suspension
|August 20
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Luke Shuey
|Calf
|Test
|Bailey Williams
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The Eagles expected Hurn had suffered only a minor hamstring injury, while Kennedy was able to play out the match after appearing troubled by a right knee injury early on against Melbourne. Both were due to undergo scans. Duggan was a late withdrawal with knee soreness and was expected to miss another week. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Season
|Louis Butler
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|Test
|Mitch Hannan
|Shoulder
|Test
|Alex Keath
|Hamstring
|Test
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Schache
|Knee
|Test
|Cody Weightman
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 10
Early prognosis
The Bulldogs suffered a massive blow with Bruce going down with his knee injury late in the loss to Essendon. He won't play until late in the year next year at best in what is usually a 12-month recovery timeframe. Keath is a chance to come back this week if he gets through training while Gardner may also be in the mix. Weightman missed last week with soreness as did Hannan and both will be out to prove their fitness at training, while Schache is in some doubt after hyperextending his knee. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list