GWS WILL try its luck at the AFL Appeals Board in a bid to free Toby Greene to play in Friday night's crunch clash with Richmond.

Greene was initially offered a two-match suspension by Match Review Officer Michael Christian for his elbow to Patrick Dangerfield's throat in an apparent fend-off gone wrong.

The star forward was booked for striking the Geelong champion, with the incident assessed as careless conduct, high impact and high contact.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is Greene in trouble for this high elbow on Dangerfield? Patrick Dangerfield leaves the field in pain after copping a hit to his throat from Giant Toby Greene

He successfully had the impact level downgraded to medium at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night, but was unable to convince the jury his action was "instinctive, natural and reasonable".

It meant he was left with a one-match ban, and the Giants confirmed on Wednesday that they would contest that decision at the AFL Appeals Board.

MARATHON TRIBUNAL Toby, Andy still banned, Bomber cleared

Eighth-placed GWS are just two points clear of a chasing pack of four clubs - Essendon, Richmond, St Kilda and Fremantle - with two home-and-away rounds left to play.

GWS coach Leon Cameron told reporters on Wednesday morning that his players remained clear on what actions were allowed on the field, despite the Giants arguing that Greene's high fend on Dangerfield was a 'football action'.

"I think it's pretty clear, I know there is a lot of chatter and there has been a lot of talk this week about some of the incidents and then they end up going to the Tribunal and people getting off," he said.

"But I think all incidents are different. I know we're going to compare things but I think our players are pretty clear on what's going on out on the footy field and if there is any grey then clearly the AFL will communicate that."

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 06: Toby Greene of the Giants celebrates a goal during the 2021 AFL Round 21 match between the Geelong Cats and the GWS Giants at GMHBA Stadium on August 6, 2021 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos)

Cameron said there was no issue in planning for the game amid the uncertainty around Greene's availability.

"Not really. We'll have a session today and we know what Toby can do in terms of what he's capable of on the field. It's not as if we have to rehearse a lot with him in the side," he said.

"Once they come to that decision... we move on really quickly. We've shown that we've done that in the past and we roll out our 23 guys and take on the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Fremantle has decided not to appeal Andrew Brayshaw's one-match ban after the star Docker was unsuccessful in his bid to overturn it at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Gun Docker in MRO strife for this incident Andrew Brayshaw in hot water for this incident with Jarrod Berry

Brayshaw was charged with intentionally making "unnecessary or unreasonable contact" to the eye region of Brisbane's Jarrod Berry.

The Tribunal rejected the 21-year-old's evidence that his contact to Berry's face in a tackle was careless rather than intentional.

Brayshaw will now miss the Dockers' Derby clash with West Coast at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

"I am very disappointed with the outcome of last night's Tribunal hearing," Brayshaw said.

"As I mentioned during the hearing, making contact with an opponent's face in that manner is never something I would intentionally do.

"However, I have to accept the Tribunal's decision and all I can do now is support our players and coaches for this week's game and I look forward to returning for the remainder of the season."