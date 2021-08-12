SUPERSTAR Lance Franklin has been left out of Sydney's clash against North Melbourne on Saturday, headlining several big names managed with uncertainty over the pre-finals bye.
On the same day AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirmed he was weighing up scrapping the week's rest before the finals in a potential pointer to Franklin sitting out.
Teammate Jake Lloyd will miss through injury and former No.5 pick Dylan Stephens has been dropped, with Braeden Campbell among the Swans' inclusions. The Roos will debut tall forward prospect Charlie Comben.
Essendon gun Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has also been managed for his side's date with Gold Coast on Sunday, with Andy McGrath and skipper Dyson Heppell among the additions to the Bombers' squad.
Greater Western Sydney has made six changes for its season-defining clash with Richmond with Jesse Hogan, Jacob Hopper, Shane Mumford and Josh Kelly among the big-name inclusions. Toby Greene will miss after failing at the AFL Appeals Board, with the Tigers unchanged from the side that defeated North Melbourne last week.
Collingwood high-flyer Jeremy Howe won't travel for the match against Brisbane, opting to stay in Melbourne with his pregnant partner. Josh Daicos has been named to return from a finger injury, but Isaac Quaynor will miss the rest of the season due to glandular fever. The Lions have been bolstered by the inclusions of Lachie Neale and Darcy Gardiner.
Important defender Alex Keath returns for the Western Bulldogs' meeting with Hawthorn with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan rested and Josh Schache (knee) to miss and join Josh Bruce (knee) on the sidelines.
Port Adelaide has dumped Sam Powell-Pepper for its clash with Carlton with the Blues losing Liam Jones, Harry McKay and Jack Silvagni to injury. Mitch McGovern returns for his first game since May alongside debutant Brodie Kemp.
St Kilda's Dan Hannebery is a confirmed starter for his first game of the season and will tackle Geelong along with Dougal Howard who has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring strain. Jeremy Cameron returns for the Cats as one of four changes, with Gary Rohan ruled out due to a hip setback but Patrick Dangerfield (bruised larynx) has been named.
Skipper Luke Shuey, star forward Liam Ryan and key back Tom Barrass are among the ins for West Coast's Derby squad against Fremantle on Sunday. The Dockers have added six players with Nathan Wilson (hamstring) and Andy Brayshaw (suspension) to watch on.
Melbourne forward Tom McDonald will miss a second consecutive match with a back injury with Sam Weideman added to the squad to face Adelaide on Sunday. Back-up Crows ruckman Kieran Strachan has won a reprieve with Reilly O'Brien (knee) one of three Crows injured.
Friday, August 13
GWS v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST
GWS
In: A.Kennedy, D.Lloyd, J.Hogan, S.Mumford, J.Hopper, J.Kelly
Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Greene (suspension), C.Brown (hamstring), B.Daniels (hamstring), M.Buntine (quad), N.Shipley (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: N.Shipley (replaced B.Daniels)
RICHMOND
In: Nil
Out: J.Castagna (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: J.Castagna (unused)
Saturday, August 14
Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: Nil
Out: D.Moore (knee)
Last week's sub: T.Brockman (replaced J.Worpel)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Keath, Le.Young, M.Hannan, C.Weightman, L.Vandermeer
Out: E.Richards (omitted), J.Schache (knee), J.Bruce (knee), A.Scott (managed), J.Ugle-Hagan (managed), R.Smith (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)
Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
PORT ADELAIDE
In: T.Clurey
Out: T.McKenzie (injured), S.Powell-Pepper (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Marshall (unused)
CARLTON
In: M.McGovern, B.Kemp
Out: L.Jones (knee), H.McKay (shoulder), J.Silvagni (hip)
Last week's sub: M.Murphy (unused)
Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GEELONG
In: L.Henderson, I.Smith, J.Cameron, M.O'Connor
Out: N.Kreuger (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), Z.Tuohy (hamstring), G.Rohan (hip), Q.Narkle (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced P.Dangerfield)
ST KILDA
In: D.Howard, D.Hannebery
Out: D.Joyce (omitted), L.Connolly (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced M.King)
Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Gardiner, L.Neale
Out: T.Berry (medi-sub), M.Robinson (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (replaced M.Robinson)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Daicos, N.Murphy
Out: I.Quaynor (illness), J.Howe (managed), J.Noble (omitted)
Last week's sub: T.Bianco (unused)
North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: C.Comben
Out: T.Campbell (omitted), J.Mahony (shoulder)
New: Charlie Comben
Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)
SYDNEY
In: L.Melican, H.McLean, B.Campbell
Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Lloyd (knee soreness), L.Franklin (managed), R.Clarke (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)
Sunday, August 15
Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: T.Bedford, M.Hibberd, S.Weideman, J.Smith
Out: J.Hunt (ankle)
Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (replaced J.Hunt)
ADELAIDE
In: K.Strachan, L.Sholl, S.McAdam, S.Berry, L.Gollant, B.Frampton
Out: W.Hamill (concussion), B.Smith (concussion), R.O'Brien (knee)
Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced B.Smith)
Gold Coast v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: R.Atkins, W.Brodie, S.Flanders, A.Davies
Out: B.Ellis (hamstring)
Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced B.Ellis)
ESSENDON
In: D.Heppell, A.Phillips, B.Ham, A.McGrath
Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (managed)
Last week's sub: A.Perkins (unused)
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: S.Switkowski, B.Banfield, B.Acres, E.Hughes, T.Watson
Out: N.Wilson (hamstring), A.Brayshaw (suspension)
Last week's sub: Bewley (replaced N.Wilson)
WEST COAST
In: T.Barrass, L.Ryan, L.Shuey, J.Waterman, L.Foley
Out: S.Hurn (hamstring), C.West (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced S.Hurn)