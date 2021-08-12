SUPERSTAR Lance Franklin has been left out of Sydney's clash against North Melbourne on Saturday, headlining several big names managed with uncertainty over the pre-finals bye.

On the same day AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirmed he was weighing up scrapping the week's rest before the finals in a potential pointer to Franklin sitting out.

Teammate Jake Lloyd will miss through injury and former No.5 pick Dylan Stephens has been dropped, with Braeden Campbell among the Swans' inclusions. The Roos will debut tall forward prospect Charlie Comben.

Essendon gun Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has also been managed for his side's date with Gold Coast on Sunday, with Andy McGrath and skipper Dyson Heppell among the additions to the Bombers' squad.

Greater Western Sydney has made six changes for its season-defining clash with Richmond with Jesse Hogan, Jacob Hopper, Shane Mumford and Josh Kelly among the big-name inclusions. Toby Greene will miss after failing at the AFL Appeals Board, with the Tigers unchanged from the side that defeated North Melbourne last week.

Collingwood high-flyer Jeremy Howe won't travel for the match against Brisbane, opting to stay in Melbourne with his pregnant partner. Josh Daicos has been named to return from a finger injury, but Isaac Quaynor will miss the rest of the season due to glandular fever. The Lions have been bolstered by the inclusions of Lachie Neale and Darcy Gardiner.

Important defender Alex Keath returns for the Western Bulldogs' meeting with Hawthorn with Jamarra Ugle-Hagan rested and Josh Schache (knee) to miss and join Josh Bruce (knee) on the sidelines.

Port Adelaide has dumped Sam Powell-Pepper for its clash with Carlton with the Blues losing Liam Jones, Harry McKay and Jack Silvagni to injury. Mitch McGovern returns for his first game since May alongside debutant Brodie Kemp.

St Kilda's Dan Hannebery is a confirmed starter for his first game of the season and will tackle Geelong along with Dougal Howard who has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a hamstring strain. Jeremy Cameron returns for the Cats as one of four changes, with Gary Rohan ruled out due to a hip setback but Patrick Dangerfield (bruised larynx) has been named.

Skipper Luke Shuey, star forward Liam Ryan and key back Tom Barrass are among the ins for West Coast's Derby squad against Fremantle on Sunday. The Dockers have added six players with Nathan Wilson (hamstring) and Andy Brayshaw (suspension) to watch on.

Melbourne forward Tom McDonald will miss a second consecutive match with a back injury with Sam Weideman added to the squad to face Adelaide on Sunday. Back-up Crows ruckman Kieran Strachan has won a reprieve with Reilly O'Brien (knee) one of three Crows injured.

Friday, August 13

GWS v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

GWS

In: A.Kennedy, D.Lloyd, J.Hogan, S.Mumford, J.Hopper, J.Kelly

Out: J.Riccardi (omitted), K.Briggs (omitted), T.Greene (suspension), C.Brown (hamstring), B.Daniels (hamstring), M.Buntine (quad), N.Shipley (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: N.Shipley (replaced B.Daniels)

RICHMOND

In: Nil

Out: J.Castagna (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Castagna (unused)

Saturday, August 14



Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: D.Moore (knee)

Last week's sub: T.Brockman (replaced J.Worpel)

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Keath, Le.Young, M.Hannan, C.Weightman, L.Vandermeer

Out: E.Richards (omitted), J.Schache (knee), J.Bruce (knee), A.Scott (managed), J.Ugle-Hagan (managed), R.Smith (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Smith (unused)

Port Adelaide v Carlton at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Clurey

Out: T.McKenzie (injured), S.Powell-Pepper (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Marshall (unused)

CARLTON

In: M.McGovern, B.Kemp

Out: L.Jones (knee), H.McKay (shoulder), J.Silvagni (hip)

Last week's sub: M.Murphy (unused)

Geelong v St Kilda at GMHBA Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GEELONG

In: L.Henderson, I.Smith, J.Cameron, M.O'Connor

Out: N.Kreuger (omitted), J.Clark (omitted), Z.Tuohy (hamstring), G.Rohan (hip), Q.Narkle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced P.Dangerfield)

ST KILDA

In: D.Howard, D.Hannebery

Out: D.Joyce (omitted), L.Connolly (concussion), J.Bytel (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Bytel (replaced M.King)

Brisbane v Collingwood at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, L.Neale

Out: T.Berry (medi-sub), M.Robinson (calf), R.Mathieson (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (replaced M.Robinson)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Daicos, N.Murphy

Out: I.Quaynor (illness), J.Howe (managed), J.Noble (omitted)

Last week's sub: T.Bianco (unused)

North Melbourne v Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: C.Comben

Out: T.Campbell (omitted), J.Mahony (shoulder)

New: Charlie Comben

Last week's sub: W.Phillips (unused)

SYDNEY

In: L.Melican, H.McLean, B.Campbell

Out: D.Stephens (omitted), J.Lloyd (knee soreness), L.Franklin (managed), R.Clarke (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Clarke (unused)

Sunday, August 15



Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 2.10pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: T.Bedford, M.Hibberd, S.Weideman, J.Smith

Out: J.Hunt (ankle)

Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (replaced J.Hunt)

ADELAIDE

In: K.Strachan, L.Sholl, S.McAdam, S.Berry, L.Gollant, B.Frampton

Out: W.Hamill (concussion), B.Smith (concussion), R.O'Brien (knee)

Last week's sub: B.Davis (replaced B.Smith)

Gold Coast v Essendon at GMHBA Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: R.Atkins, W.Brodie, S.Flanders, A.Davies

Out: B.Ellis (hamstring)

Last week's sub: J.Bowes (replaced B.Ellis)

ESSENDON

In: D.Heppell, A.Phillips, B.Ham, A.McGrath

Out: A.McDonald-Tipungwuti (managed)

Last week's sub: A.Perkins (unused)

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: S.Switkowski, B.Banfield, B.Acres, E.Hughes, T.Watson

Out: N.Wilson (hamstring), A.Brayshaw (suspension)

Last week's sub: Bewley (replaced N.Wilson)

WEST COAST

In: T.Barrass, L.Ryan, L.Shuey, J.Waterman, L.Foley

Out: S.Hurn (hamstring), C.West (omitted)

Last week's sub: L.Edwards (replaced S.Hurn)