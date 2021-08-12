Daniel Talia of the Crows is tackled by Daniel Rioli and Mabior Chol of the Tigers during round 18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DEFENDER Daniel Talia is considering playing elsewhere after Adelaide told him he will not be offered a new contract for 2022.

Talia said he was disappointed with the decision "because I feel like I have more years left in me at the top level but I understand the decision and direction the club is going".

Talia, 29, played 200 games for the Crows but has not featured this season due to knee and foot surgeries and setbacks with his rehabilitation.

A first-round draft pick in 2009, he is a dual Therabody AFL All-Australian and has been a key pillar of the Crows' backline for a decade.

He also won the NAB AFL's Rising Star Award in 2012, and was Adelaide's club champion in 2014.

Daniel Talia in 2012 with the NAB AFL Rising Star trophy at the Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

"It has been a privilege to represent this great club for the past 12 years and I have cherished every moment," Talia said.

"Thank you to my wife Megan, my two beautiful children Ivy and Max, and my close family and friends for their unwavering support.

"I am going to take some time to consider what comes next for my young family and I will always be grateful for the opportunity I have had to play for the Crows."

Daniel Talia during an Adelaide training session in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks described Talia as one of the club’s greatest defenders, adding his consistency over a long period of time was testament to his attention to detail and commitment to training and game preparation.

"Having previously coached against Daniel and now seen him at close range, there is no doubt he has been one of the best key defenders in the competition over the last decade," Nicks said.

"We have had open, honest and long running discussions with Daniel and his management regarding his future, and where that fits in the context of our list rebuild.

"He has made a significant contribution to our club and he will always be a respected member of the Crows family."