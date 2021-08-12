GREATER Western Sydney superstar Toby Greene will miss Friday night's season-defining clash against Richmond after the AFL Appeals Board upheld his one-match suspension.

After a hearing that lasted in excess of three hours, chairman Murray Kellam delivered the hammer blow for the Giants, dismissing Greene's appeal.

Greene was initially handed a two-match ban by Match Review Officer Michael Christian for an elbow to the head of Patrick Dangerfield last Friday night in an apparent fend-off gone wrong.

The Giants superstar had the sentence downgraded to one match at the Tribunal on Tuesday night, but failed to have it totally cleared on Thursday afternoon.

Greene's defence lawyer Adrian Anderson argued there was an "error in law" in the Tribunal's application of 'careless' conduct.

He said it was unreasonable for Greene to foresee his actions leading to a reportable offence.

But the Appeals Board disagreed.

After a deliberation that exceeded an hour, Kellam said there was no error in law, Greene was careless, and the jury had issued the correct interpretation, and applied the correct "test" to what constituted careless.

In two hours of evidence, Anderson repeatedly argued in the circumstances – which, he said, included Dangerfield slipping and Greene having just 0.12 seconds from the time he gathered the ball to the time of impact – it was unreasonable to foresee Greene's actions as being reportable.

Greene will miss Friday night's game and be available for the Giants' round 23 match against Carlton.