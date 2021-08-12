NORTH Melbourne will unleash key forward Charlie Comben for his AFL debut against Sydney at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Comben has been battling stress fractures in his back and tibia since being selected by the Roos with pick No.31 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

Kangaroos coach David Noble said Comben was one of the most driven players he has come across.

Charlie Comben's sizzling four-goal half in VFL scratch match After an 18 month layoff, Charlie Comben returns and bags four in half against Brisbane

"Charlie’s done an unbelievable job to get back into contention from where he started at the beginning of the year," Noble said.

"He’s like a lot of those young guys, he’s very impatient, but he’s shown some good signs. His competitiveness is really good, he’s got the capacity to play forward and a little bit of ruck.

"He’s probably in the top three or four [players] I’ve dealt with as far as being driven.

"The amount of drive he’s got, and determination to get himself to this point has been staggering.

"His positivity around his belief, body and ability has allowed him to be settled in his body, and take a bit more time to heal this year.

"He’s overcome some personal adversities as well - he lost his mum in the last 12 months.

"It’s been an unbelievable journey and a real shining light for a young man to aspire to continue to believe and aspire to his dream."