Lachie Neale gets mobbed after kicking a goal against Collingwood in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WHAT started as 'The Joe Show' finished with Brisbane keeping its top four hopes alive with a crushing win over Collingwood at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The 22.10 (142) to 8.9 (57) victory keeps the Lions in fifth place and bolstered their percentage enough to be within striking distance of the Western Bulldogs ahead of the final round.

Brisbane needs to beat West Coast and hope Port Adelaide takes care of the Bulldogs to possibly jump into the four and grab the double chance.

Joe Daniher started the avalanche with a blistering first half in which he kicked three goals, set up two others and dropped a spectacular marking attempt in the goalsquare.

With their full forward providing the highlights and paving the way for victory, the Lions broke free from a tight first quarter to kick seven goals in the second and another seven in the third to break the spirit of the Magpies.

The energy Brisbane regained against Fremantle six days earlier made its way back to their home ground as Charlie Cameron (six goals) got rolling and Dan McStay (three) continued his career-best year.

But the damage really began in the middle of the ground.

Jarryd Lyons was highly influential when the game was up for grabs in the first half, gathering 15 of his 29 disposals, as was Zac Bailey, who finished with 27 and a goal.

Hugh McCluggage (30) was classy, captain Dayne Zorko (28 and three assists) led with his relentless pressure, and Lachie Neale played his part with 30 disposals and a wonderful snap from 45m.

Aside from a couple of uncharacteristic Harris Andrews turnovers that cost goals in the first half, it was almost the perfect night for Brisbane.

In the second term alone they won six centre clearances to two, and coupled with suffocating pressure, generated an incredible 26 inside 50s to just five.

Collingwood could not recover. Jordan De Goey (27) started well in the midfield, but faded, while Jack Crisp (30) could hold his head high under enormous pressure.

Big Joe's big night

From the opening minutes it always looked like being a big night for Joe Daniher. He started off by kicking a 55m set shot bomb, then laid two goals on for Charlie Cameron with delightful passes inside 50. A spectacular dropped mark aside, and a botched running bounce where he looked to set sail for another, Daniher was dynamic in the opening quarter. There was more of the same in the second with another two goals. You couldn't take your eyes off the former Bomber all night, even with his bizarre decision to kick backwards 30m to Lachie Neale after marking 15m from goal in the final quarter.

Is Mihocek in trouble?

Brody Mihocek is sure to come under scrutiny from Match Review Officer Michael Christian for an incident with young Lion Tom Fullarton just before half-time. As the ball bounced away from Fullarton he turned to be confronted by Mihocek who braced himself for a bump. The Magpie forward appeared to catch Fullarton high with his shoulder, possibly to the jaw. Fullarton was initially stunned but returned to play the game out.

Brisbane's dynamic forward line

Collingwood hasn't had a great year, but one thing it's done well is defend – until tonight. After a shaky month following the loss of Eric Hipwood (knee), Brisbane's forward line is back to its multi-dimensional best with 11 individual goalkickers. Daniher stole the early limelight, but Dan McStay (three) and Charlie Cameron had big nights, while Lincoln McCarthy - surely in-line for an All Australian squad selection - Nakia Cockatoo and Callum Ah Chee all chipped in. Every Brisbane forward needs a quality defender or they will make you pay.

BRISBANE 4.2 11.4 18.6 22.10 (142)

COLLINGWOOD 3.2 5.3 6.7 8.9 (57)

GOALS

Brisbane: Cameron 6, Daniher 3, McStay 3, Cockatoo 2, McCarthy 2, Ah Chee, Bailey, Birchall, Lyons, McCluggage, Neale

Collingwood: Ginnivan 2, Thomas 2, Cameron, De Goey, Henry, Mihocek

BEST

Brisbane: Neale, Zorko, McCluggage, Bailey, Daniher, Ah Chee

Collingwood: Crisp, Adams, de Goey, Sidebottom

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Collingwood: Ruscoe (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson (unused)

Collingwood: John Noble (replaced Ruscoe in the third quarter)

Crowd: 15,146 at the Gabba