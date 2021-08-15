The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday games of Round 22 has been completed. Nine charges were laid and there were two further incidents that required a detailed explanation.

Lachie Hunter, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Liam Shiels, Hawthorn, during the first quarter of the Round 22 match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs, played at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Zaine Cordy, Western Bulldogs, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Jacob Koschitzke, Hawthorn, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs, played at University of Tasmania Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Zak Butters, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Nic Newman, Carlton, during the first quarter of the Round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Zak Butters, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Striking Adam Saad, Carlton, during the fourth quarter of the Round 22 match between Port Adelaide and Carlton, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Brody Mihocek, Collingwood, has been charged with Rough Conduct against Tom Fullarton, Brisbane Lions, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between the Brisbane Lions and Collingwood, played at the Gabba on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Medium Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a one-match sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a one-match sanction with an early plea.

Is Mihocek in trouble for this bump? Brody Mihocek may find himself in hot water after this bump on Tom Fullarton late in the second quarter

Josh Kennedy, Sydney Swans, has been charged with a first offence of making Careless Contact with an Umpire (Nathan Williamson), during the first quarter of the Round 22 match between North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact with an Umpire. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Robbie Tarrant, North Melbourne, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Sam Wicks, Sydney Swans, during the first quarter of the Round 22 match between North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Jy Simpkin, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Justin McInerney, Sydney Swans, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $5000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $8000 sanction as a third offence. The player can accept a $5000 sanction with an early plea.

Luke McDonald, North Melbourne, has been charged with Striking Tom McCartin, Sydney Swans, during the second quarter of the Round 22 match between North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, played at Marvel Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Contact, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incidents assessed:

The match day report laid against Geelong Cats’ Patrick Dangerfield for contact against St Kilda’s Brad Crouch from the fourth quarter of Saturday’s match between the Geelong Cats and St Kilda was assessed. The ball is bounced and St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall taps the ball behind his left shoulder. The ball is loose as Crouch and Dangerfield approach the contest from opposite directions. Dangerfield is then pushed by St Kilda’s Zak Jones as he approaches the contest which results in Dangerfield making high contact with Crouch. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Dangerfield’s actions were caused by circumstances outside of his control. No further actions was action.

Could Danger find himself in hot water? Patrick Dangerfield is penalised for this high contact on Brad Crouch

The tackle laid by Geelong Cats’ Tom Hawkins on St Kilda’s Darragh Joyce from the fourth quarter of Saturday’s match between the Geelong Cats and St Kilda was assessed. Joyce takes possession of the ball in St Kilda’s defensive 50 and runs towards the centre of the ground before handballing to a teammate. While Joyce is disposing of the football, Hawkins runs from behind and applies a tackle – in one motion – on Joyce which carries both players forward. The momentum of the tackle results in Joyce’s left shoulder and then head making contact with the playing surface. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Hawkins’ actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.