With no VFL competition over the weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was left to the SANFL and WAFL to fill the void as a host of fringe players impressed.

Midfield bull Sam Powell-Pepper responded well to being dropped by Port Adelaide as he picked up 30 disposals, 10 clearances and a goal at Unley Oval against Sturt on Saturday.

Powell-Pepper wasn't the only Power player to impress at reserves level, with rebounding defender Jarrod Lienert collecting a game-high 33 disposals and a goal as Port Adelaide fell to a 24-point defeat.

Veteran forward Steven Motlop won 20 disposals in his first game back from an ankle injury, while untried ruckman Sam Hayes (16 touched and 28 hitouts) again impressed and could come into calculations at senior level should Scott Lycett's knee injury cause him to be sidelined.

FT | We go down at Unley by four goals in the SANFL.



GOALS: Garner 3, McEntee, Woodcock 2, Powell-Pepper, Sutcliffe, Lienert.#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/hHbG0Kl0Bq — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) August 14, 2021

Small forward James Rowe relished his time in the midfield for Adelaide as he picked up a game-high 35 disposals for the Crows during their 65-point drubbing at the hands of Woodville-West Torrens.

Youngster Josh Worrell stood out with 26 touches and seven marks, while mid-season draftee Patrick Parnell showed some good signs while collecting 18 disposals and four rebound 50s.

In Perth, young ruckman Bailey Williams won 38 hitouts and nine disposals as West Coast's reserves went down to West Perth by 71 points at Provident Financial Oval.

Midfielder Brayden Ainsworth was the Eagles' best with a team-high 30 disposals, while fringe player Jarrod Brander had 27 touches and a goal.

Dumped duo Mark Hutchings (20 touches) and Harry Edwards (12) were serviceable, while exciting youngster Isiah Winder did some nice things as he won 21 disposals and eight marks.