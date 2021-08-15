AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big issues after another huge round of football.

- Derby makes 'compelling case' for a Grand Final in WA

- What is happening with the pre-finals bye?

- Ben Rutten's extraordinary job to get his team where it is

- Cats and Dogs are going to struggle without these key players

In this episode ...

0:42 – Will the pre-finals bye be rescheduled?

2:04 – How the round 23 fixture may look

3:36 – The 'compelling case' from Perth to host the Grand Final

9:54 – Essendon stakes its finals claim

11:48 – The Jake Stringer effect

13:17 – GWS are one victory away from September

15:02 – Tom Hawkins escapes MRO punishment

18:07 – Concerns for potential top-four sides with key players missing