IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big issues after another huge round of football.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Derby makes 'compelling case' for a Grand Final in WA
- What is happening with the pre-finals bye?
- Ben Rutten's extraordinary job to get his team where it is
- Cats and Dogs are going to struggle without these key players
In this episode ...
0:42 – Will the pre-finals bye be rescheduled?
2:04 – How the round 23 fixture may look
3:36 – The 'compelling case' from Perth to host the Grand Final
9:54 – Essendon stakes its finals claim
11:48 – The Jake Stringer effect
13:17 – GWS are one victory away from September
15:02 – Tom Hawkins escapes MRO punishment
18:07 – Concerns for potential top-four sides with key players missing