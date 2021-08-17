THE LATEST on Carlton gun Patrick Cripps, Power ruckman Scott Lycett, retiring Tiger David Astbury, Sydney young gun Nick Blakey and more.
Check out your club's injury updates below after round 22.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Brown
|Achilles
|Season
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|Season
|Will Hamill
|Concussion
|Test
|Jackson Hately
|Groin
|Season
|Elliott Himmelberg
|Hamstring
|Season
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Reilly O'Brien
|Knee
|Season
|Luke Pedlar
|Ankle
|Season
|Brodie Smith
|Concussion
|Test
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Following Himmelberg's hamstring injury against Melbourne, the only questions ahead of Sunday's final round against North Melbourne hang over Smith and Hamill. Both missed last weekend due to concussion and will have to pass protocols this week to be considered for selection. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Eric Hipwood
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Sharp
|Ankle
|Season
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Mitch Robinson
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Marcus Adams (foot) is available this week after missing five matches, while the main watch will be on Robinson, who missed the win over Collingwood with what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor calf injury. The wingman is expected to be available. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Cripps
|Quad
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Docherty
|Ankle
|Season
|Michael Gibbons
|Hamstring
|Season
|Liam Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|Season
|Harry McKay
|Shoulder
|Season
|Alex Mirkov
|Knee
|Season
|Marc Murphy
|Retired
|Season
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Ankle
|Season
|Will Setterfield
|Groin
|Test
|Jack Silvagni
|Hip
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The Blues are hopeful Cripps will return for the final game of their season this weekend, having been a late withdrawal for last Saturday's loss to the Power. He and Setterfield are the only players on the injury list still a chance to feature again this year. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tyler Brown
|Shoulder
|Season
|Mason Cox
|Larynx
|1-2 weeks
|Finlay Macrae
|Ankle
|Test
|Darcy Moore
|Knee
|Season
|Isaac Quaynor
|Glandular fever
|Season
|Trey Ruscoe
|Ankle
|Test
|Scott Pendlebury
|Leg fracture
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Cox has been ruled out of this week's selection after copping an arm to the throat from Melbourne's Majak Daw in a scratch match last weekend. It re-aggravated a larynx injury the American copped earlier in the season. Ruscoe appears unlikely to play with swelling on his ankle that required him to be subbed out against Brisbane, however, the Pies are more confident on Macrae's chances. Quaynor was last week diagnosed with glandular fever so will sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Foot
|TBC
|Kyle Langford
|Hamstring
|Test
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Season
|Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti
|Personal
|TBC
|Zach Reid
|Back
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The Bombers will have to see how Langford is progressing from his hamstring injury but will be cautious given a possible finals series awaits. A watch is also on Jones' recovery from his foot injury but he has returned to running in recent weeks. McDonald-Tipungwuti was managed last week in what the club has called a 'reset' for him but it is unclear when he will be available. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Blakely
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nat Fyfe
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|Season
|Rory Lobb
|Ankle
|Season
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Michael Walters
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Wilson
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Walters could return as soon as next week if the Dockers make finals after progressing quickly through his rehab. Blakely will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury, potentially ending his season. Cox had been aiming for a return in the final round after recovering from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected but will be held back. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Atkins
|Back
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Knee
|1-3 weeks
|Gryan Miers
|Leg
|Test
|Gary Rohan
|Hip
|Test
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|TBC
|Tom Stewart
|Foot
|Indefinite
|Cameron Taheny
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Zach Tuohy
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Tuohy and Duncan are racing the clock to be fit for the first week of finals after the pre-finals bye was scrapped this week. Stewart was sent for surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury and remains a long shot to feature late in finals if the Cats progress that far. Atkins will need to pass a fitness test to play Melbourne having missed the past three matches with a back complaint. Miers will be another to watch on the training track given he has recovered from his recent leg fracture but needs to increase his running power. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Hamstring
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Brandon Ellis
|Hamstring
|Season
|Hugh Greenwood
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Holman
|Abdomen
|Season
|Sean Lemmens
|Corked leg
|Test
|Rhys Nicholls
|Back
|Season
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Weller
|Concussion
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The question marks ahead of the final round against Sydney hang over Bowes and Lemmens following the weekend's loss to Essendon. At this stage neither player has been ruled out and both will be given until late in the week to prove their fitness. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Brown
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jack Buckley
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Buntine
|Quad
|Test
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Managed
|TBC
|Matt Flynn
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Green
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Indefinite
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Pectoral
|Test
|Will Shaw
|Shoulder
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Captain Stephen Coniglio and veteran Sam Reid are available for selection after getting through a 60-minute lower-level practice match against Richmond last Friday. Green has progressed quickly through the final steps in his recovery and now faces a fitness test as does Buntine who injured a quad in training last week. Preuss could play his first game for the Giants after a shoulder reconstruction in February and then rupturing a pectoral in late May. The 206cm ruck recruit just has to complete training this week to play in a VFL practice match. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Breust
|Knee
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|Season
|Jarman Impey
|Ankle
|Season
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Knee
|Season
|Dylan Moore
|Knee soreness
|Test
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Knee soreness
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Season
|James Worpel
|Foot
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
A host of players will be pushing their claims for selection in legendary coach Alastair Clarkson's final game, with Breust needing to get through training this week after two weeks on the sidelines with bone bruising. James Cousins is also available after overcoming a hamstring injury. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Jayden Hunt
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Steven May
|Soreness
|Test
|Tom McDonald
|Back
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The Demons are hopeful that May and McDonald will both feature this weekend, though Hunt isn't expected to return until late in the final series. Mitch Brown (heel), Deakyn Smith (concussion) and Jack Viney (suspension) should all be available for selection this weekend. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|Season
|Ben Cunnington
|Tumour
|Indefinite
|Taylor Garner
|Ankle
|Test
|Kyron Hayden
|Adductor
|Test
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Test
|Matt McGuinness
|Foot
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Powell
|Groin
|Season
|Tristan Xerri
|Shin
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos are still uncertain as to whether Garner, Hayden, Mahony and Xerri will be available to play this weekend, in what will be the club's final game of the 2021 season. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|Season
|Kane Farrell
|Knee
|Season
|Hamish Hartlett
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Knee
|Available
|Trent McKenzie
|Hamstring
|Test
|Taj Schofield
|Hamstring
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Lycett has pulled up well from a jarred knee and the club expects he will be available this week. McKenzie is also on track to return after experiencing hamstring tightness last week. Jones will return to training this week after resuming running last week following ankle surgery. A decision has been made to rule out Schofield for the season. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Astbury
|Quad
|Test
|Noah Balta
|Ankle
|Season
|Nathan Broad
|Ankle
|Season
|Trent Cotchin
|Knee
|Season
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|Season
|Bachar Houli
|Ankle
|Test
|Dustin Martin
|Kidney
|Season
|Toby Nankervis
|Finger/foot/knee
|Season
|Samson Ryan
|Ankle
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
The retiring Astbury will be keen to get back for his final game after missing last week with a corked quad, while Houli is an outside chance to also play. Cotchin will miss with a strained PCL, while the seasons of Edwards and a battered Nankervis – who played out the GWS game with a fractured finger – are over. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Battle
|Ankle
|Season
|Jack Billings
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Season
|Hunter Clark
|Concussion
|Test
|Leo Connolly
|Concussion
|Test
|James Frawley
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jarryn Geary
|Shoulder
|Season
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Darragh Joyce
|Concussion
|1 week
|Max King
|Adductor
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Paddy Ryder
|Achilles
|Test
|Mason Wood
|Back
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Billings will need to pass a fitness test from his hamstring strain if he's to be considered for selection this weekend. King is unlikely to play after re-aggravating his groin injury in the loss to Geelong, combined with the fact the Saints' season is done. Joyce has been ruled out with concussion, while Clark and Connolly will be tests to prove they're fit. Ryder has missed the past three weeks and there appears little benefit with him returning for one game. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Blakey
|Leg
|Season
|Josh Kennedy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Callum Mills
|Achilles
|Test
|Sam Naismith
|ACL
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Co-captain Kennedy hurt his hamstring in the final minute of the match against North Melbourne but the Swans are hopeful he will be available for the first week of finals. Mills has been training lightly and is expected to return for the clash with Gold Coast but with little to play for the Swans might hold him back for another week. The loss of Blakey so close to finals will hurt especially as he was having such an impact playing at half-back and dashing out of defence. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Brendon Ah Chee
|Hand
|1-2 weeks
|Jarrod Cameron
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jamie Cripps
|Teeth
|TBC
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|Season
|Shannon Hurn
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Tim Kelly
|Knee
|TBC
|Josh Kennedy
|Finger
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Kelly suffered a medial ligament injury in his left knee against the Dockers and will miss the trip to Brisbane. Kennedy played through a compound fracture to a finger and will need to wear a protective guard if he plays this week. Cripps, who made a brief appearance at training on Tuesday, lost teeth when he was caught high by an accidental elbow from David Mundy. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Bruce
|Knee
|Season
|Louis Butler
|Calf
|Available
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|Available
|Stefan Martin
|Groin
|Test
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Schache
|Knee
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, August 17
Early prognosis
Martin is expected to be passed available if he can get through training this week which will be a boost given his groin struggles over the past two months. Schache is also likely to be in the selection mix after not quite getting up from his knee problem last week. Gardner could come into the AFL frame this week after his shoulder recovery while Butler has also overcome his calf problem. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list