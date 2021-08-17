THE LATEST on Carlton gun Patrick Cripps, Power ruckman Scott Lycett, retiring Tiger David Astbury, Sydney young gun Nick Blakey and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Brown  Achilles  Season
 Matt Crouch  Groin  Season
 Will Hamill  Concussion  Test
 Jackson Hately  Groin  Season
 Elliott Himmelberg  Hamstring  Season
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Reilly O'Brien  Knee  Season
 Luke Pedlar  Ankle  Season
 Brodie Smith  Concussion  Test
 Daniel Talia  Foot  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Following Himmelberg's hamstring injury against Melbourne, the only questions ahead of Sunday's final round against North Melbourne hang over Smith and Hamill. Both missed last weekend due to concussion and will have to pass protocols this week to be considered for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Eric Hipwood  Knee  Season
 Harry Sharp  Ankle  Season
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Mitch Robinson  Calf  Test
 Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Marcus Adams (foot) is available this week after missing five matches, while the main watch will be on Robinson, who missed the win over Collingwood with what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor calf injury. The wingman is expected to be available. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Cripps  Quad  Test
 David Cuningham  Knee  Season
 Sam Docherty  Ankle  Season
 Michael Gibbons  Hamstring  Season
 Liam Jones  Knee  Season
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Hamstring  Season
 Oscar McDonald  Back  Season
 Harry McKay  Shoulder  Season
 Alex Mirkov  Knee  Season
 Marc Murphy  Retired  Season
 Sam Philp  Groin  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Ankle  Season
 Will Setterfield  Groin  Test
 Jack Silvagni  Hip  Season
 Zac Williams  Hamstring  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Cripps will return for the final game of their season this weekend, having been a late withdrawal for last Saturday's loss to the Power. He and Setterfield are the only players on the injury list still a chance to feature again this year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Tyler Brown  Shoulder  Season
 Mason Cox  Larynx  1-2 weeks
 Finlay Macrae  Ankle  Test
 Darcy Moore  Knee  Season
 Isaac Quaynor  Glandular fever  Season
 Trey Ruscoe  Ankle  Test
 Scott Pendlebury  Leg fracture  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Cox has been ruled out of this week's selection after copping an arm to the throat from Melbourne's Majak Daw in a scratch match last weekend. It re-aggravated a larynx injury the American copped earlier in the season. Ruscoe appears unlikely to play with swelling on his ankle that required him to be subbed out against Brisbane, however, the Pies are more confident on Macrae's chances. Quaynor was last week diagnosed with glandular fever so will sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Season
 Harrison Jones  Foot  TBC
 Kyle Langford  Hamstring  Test
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Season
 Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti  Personal  TBC
 Zach Reid  Back  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Bombers will have to see how Langford is progressing from his hamstring injury but will be cautious given a possible finals series awaits. A watch is also on Jones' recovery from his foot injury but he has returned to running in recent weeks. McDonald-Tipungwuti was managed last week in what the club has called a 'reset' for him but it is unclear when he will be available. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Blakely  Hamstring  TBC
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Brennan Cox  Hamstring  TBC
 Nat Fyfe  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  Season
 Rory Lobb  Ankle  Season
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Michael Walters  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Wilson  Hamstring  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Walters could return as soon as next week if the Dockers make finals after progressing quickly through his rehab. Blakely will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury, potentially ending his season. Cox had been aiming for a return in the final round after recovering from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected but will be held back. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Atkins  Back  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Knee  1-3 weeks
 Gryan Miers  Leg  Test
 Gary Rohan  Hip  Test
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  TBC
 Tom Stewart  Foot  Indefinite
 Cameron Taheny  Hamstring  TBC
 Zach Tuohy  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Tuohy and Duncan are racing the clock to be fit for the first week of finals after the pre-finals bye was scrapped this week. Stewart was sent for surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury and remains a long shot to feature late in finals if the Cats progress that far. Atkins will need to pass a fitness test to play Melbourne having missed the past three matches with a back complaint. Miers will be another to watch on the training track given he has recovered from his recent leg fracture but needs to increase his running power. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Hamstring  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Brandon Ellis  Hamstring  Season
 Hugh Greenwood  Knee  Season
 Nick Holman  Abdomen  Season
 Sean Lemmens  Corked leg  Test
 Rhys Nicholls  Back  Season
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Lachie Weller  Concussion  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The question marks ahead of the final round against Sydney hang over Bowes and Lemmens following the weekend's loss to Essendon. At this stage neither player has been ruled out and both will be given until late in the week to prove their fitness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Callum Brown  Hamstring  1 week
 Jack Buckley  Knee  Season
 Matt Buntine  Quad  Test
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Jeremy Finlayson  Managed  TBC
 Matt Flynn  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Green  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Indefinite
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Pectoral  Test
 Will Shaw  Shoulder  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Captain Stephen Coniglio and veteran Sam Reid are available for selection after getting through a 60-minute lower-level practice match against Richmond last Friday. Green has progressed quickly through the final steps in his recovery and now faces a fitness test as does Buntine who injured a quad in training last week. Preuss could play his first game for the Giants after a shoulder reconstruction in February and then rupturing a pectoral in late May. The 206cm ruck recruit just has to complete training this week to play in a VFL practice match. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Breust  Knee  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  Season
 Jack Gunston    Back  Season
 Jarman Impey  Ankle  Season
 Changkuoth Jiath  Knee  Season
 Dylan Moore  Knee soreness  Test
 Jaeger O'Meara  Knee soreness  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Season
 James Worpel  Foot  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

A host of players will be pushing their claims for selection in legendary coach Alastair Clarkson's final game, with Breust needing to get through training this week after two weeks on the sidelines with bone bruising. James Cousins is also available after overcoming a hamstring injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Jayden Hunt  Ankle  3-4 weeks
 Steven May  Soreness  Test
 Tom McDonald  Back  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful that May and McDonald will both feature this weekend, though Hunt isn't expected to return until late in the final series. Mitch Brown (heel), Deakyn Smith (concussion) and Jack Viney (suspension) should all be available for selection this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aidan Corr  Toe  Season
 Ben Cunnington  Tumour  Indefinite
 Taylor Garner  Ankle  Test
 Kyron Hayden  Adductor  Test
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Test
 Matt McGuinness  Foot  Season
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Tom Powell  Groin  Season
 Tristan Xerri  Shin  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still uncertain as to whether Garner, Hayden, Mahony and Xerri will be available to play this weekend, in what will be the club's final game of the 2021 season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  Season
 Kane Farrell  Knee  Season
 Hamish Hartlett  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Knee  Available
 Trent McKenzie  Hamstring  Test
 Taj Schofield  Hamstring  Season
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Lycett has pulled up well from a jarred knee and the club expects he will be available this week. McKenzie is also on track to return after experiencing hamstring tightness last week. Jones will return to training this week after resuming running last week following ankle surgery. A decision has been made to rule out Schofield for the season. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Astbury  Quad  Test
 Noah Balta  Ankle  Season
 Nathan Broad  Ankle  Season
 Trent Cotchin  Knee  Season
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  Season
 Bachar Houli  Ankle  Test
 Dustin Martin  Kidney  Season
 Toby Nankervis  Finger/foot/knee  Season
 Samson Ryan  Ankle  Season
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The retiring Astbury will be keen to get back for his final game after missing last week with a corked quad, while Houli is an outside chance to also play. Cotchin will miss with a strained PCL, while the seasons of Edwards and a battered Nankervis – who played out the GWS game with a fractured finger – are over. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Battle  Ankle  Season
 Jack Billings  Hamstring  Test
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Season
 Hunter Clark  Concussion  Test
 Leo Connolly   Concussion  Test
 James Frawley  Shoulder  Season
 Jarryn Geary  Shoulder  Season
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Darragh Joyce  Concussion  1 week
 Max King  Adductor   Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
 Paddy Ryder  Achilles  Test
 Mason Wood  Back  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Billings will need to pass a fitness test from his hamstring strain if he's to be considered for selection this weekend. King is unlikely to play after re-aggravating his groin injury in the loss to Geelong, combined with the fact the Saints' season is done. Joyce has been ruled out with concussion, while Clark and Connolly will be tests to prove they're fit. Ryder has missed the past three weeks and there appears little benefit with him returning for one game. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nick Blakey  Leg  Season
 Josh Kennedy  Hamstring  TBC
 Callum Mills  Achilles  Test
 Sam Naismith  ACL  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Co-captain Kennedy hurt his hamstring in the final minute of the match against North Melbourne but the Swans are hopeful he will be available for the first week of finals. Mills has been training lightly and is expected to return for the clash with Gold Coast but with little to play for the Swans might hold him back for another week. The loss of Blakey so close to finals will hurt especially as he was having such an impact playing at half-back and dashing out of defence. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Brendon Ah Chee  Hand  1-2 weeks
 Jarrod Cameron  Ankle  TBC
 Jamie Cripps  Teeth  TBC
 Liam Duggan  Knee  Season
 Shannon Hurn  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Tim Kelly  Knee  TBC
 Josh Kennedy  Finger  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Kelly suffered a medial ligament injury in his left knee against the Dockers and will miss the trip to Brisbane. Kennedy played through a compound fracture to a finger and will need to wear a protective guard if he plays this week. Cripps, who made a brief appearance at training on Tuesday, lost teeth when he was caught high by an accidental elbow from David Mundy. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Bruce  Knee  Season
 Louis Butler  Calf  Available
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  Available
 Stefan Martin  Groin  Test
 Toby McLean  Knee  Season
 Josh Schache  Knee  Test
Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Martin is expected to be passed available if he can get through training this week which will be a boost given his groin struggles over the past two months. Schache is also likely to be in the selection mix after not quite getting up from his knee problem last week. Gardner could come into the AFL frame this week after his shoulder recovery while Butler has also overcome his calf problem. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 