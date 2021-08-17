THE LATEST on Carlton gun Patrick Cripps, Power ruckman Scott Lycett, retiring Tiger David Astbury, Sydney young gun Nick Blakey and more.

Check out your club's injury updates below after round 22.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Brown Achilles Season Matt Crouch Groin Season Will Hamill Concussion Test Jackson Hately Groin Season Elliott Himmelberg Hamstring Season Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Wayne Milera Knee Season Reilly O'Brien Knee Season Luke Pedlar Ankle Season Brodie Smith Concussion Test Daniel Talia Foot Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Following Himmelberg's hamstring injury against Melbourne, the only questions ahead of Sunday's final round against North Melbourne hang over Smith and Hamill. Both missed last weekend due to concussion and will have to pass protocols this week to be considered for selection. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Eric Hipwood Knee Season Harry Sharp Ankle Season Cam Rayner Knee Season Mitch Robinson Calf Test Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Marcus Adams (foot) is available this week after missing five matches, while the main watch will be on Robinson, who missed the win over Collingwood with what coach Chris Fagan described as a minor calf injury. The wingman is expected to be available. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Cripps Quad Test David Cuningham Knee Season Sam Docherty Ankle Season Michael Gibbons Hamstring Season Liam Jones Knee Season Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Hamstring Season Oscar McDonald Back Season Harry McKay Shoulder Season Alex Mirkov Knee Season Marc Murphy Retired Season Sam Philp Groin Season Marc Pittonet Ankle Season Will Setterfield Groin Test Jack Silvagni Hip Season Zac Williams Hamstring Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Blues are hopeful Cripps will return for the final game of their season this weekend, having been a late withdrawal for last Saturday's loss to the Power. He and Setterfield are the only players on the injury list still a chance to feature again this year. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Shoulder Season Tyler Brown Shoulder Season Mason Cox Larynx 1-2 weeks Finlay Macrae Ankle Test Darcy Moore Knee Season Isaac Quaynor Glandular fever Season Trey Ruscoe Ankle Test Scott Pendlebury Leg fracture Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Cox has been ruled out of this week's selection after copping an arm to the throat from Melbourne's Majak Daw in a scratch match last weekend. It re-aggravated a larynx injury the American copped earlier in the season. Ruscoe appears unlikely to play with swelling on his ankle that required him to be subbed out against Brisbane, however, the Pies are more confident on Macrae's chances. Quaynor was last week diagnosed with glandular fever so will sit out the remainder of the season. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Michael Hurley Hip Season Harrison Jones Foot TBC Kyle Langford Hamstring Test Irving Mosquito Knee Season Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti Personal TBC Zach Reid Back Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Bombers will have to see how Langford is progressing from his hamstring injury but will be cautious given a possible finals series awaits. A watch is also on Jones' recovery from his foot injury but he has returned to running in recent weeks. McDonald-Tipungwuti was managed last week in what the club has called a 'reset' for him but it is unclear when he will be available. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Blakely Hamstring TBC Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Brennan Cox Hamstring TBC Nat Fyfe Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle 2-3 weeks Joel Hamling Ankle Season Rory Lobb Ankle Season Sam Sturt Knee Season Michael Walters Hamstring 1-2 weeks Nathan Wilson Hamstring TBC Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Walters could return as soon as next week if the Dockers make finals after progressing quickly through his rehab. Blakely will miss at least one week with a hamstring injury, potentially ending his season. Cox had been aiming for a return in the final round after recovering from hamstring tendon surgery quicker than expected but will be held back. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Atkins Back Test Mitch Duncan Knee 1-3 weeks Gryan Miers Leg Test Gary Rohan Hip Test Cooper Stephens Ankle TBC Tom Stewart Foot Indefinite Cameron Taheny Hamstring TBC Zach Tuohy Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Tuohy and Duncan are racing the clock to be fit for the first week of finals after the pre-finals bye was scrapped this week. Stewart was sent for surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury and remains a long shot to feature late in finals if the Cats progress that far. Atkins will need to pass a fitness test to play Melbourne having missed the past three matches with a back complaint. Miers will be another to watch on the training track given he has recovered from his recent leg fracture but needs to increase his running power. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Hamstring Test Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Brandon Ellis Hamstring Season Hugh Greenwood Knee Season Nick Holman Abdomen Season Sean Lemmens Corked leg Test Rhys Nicholls Back Season Rory Thompson Knee Season Lachie Weller Concussion Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The question marks ahead of the final round against Sydney hang over Bowes and Lemmens following the weekend's loss to Essendon. At this stage neither player has been ruled out and both will be given until late in the week to prove their fitness. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Brown Hamstring 1 week Jack Buckley Knee Season Matt Buntine Quad Test Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Jeremy Finlayson Managed TBC Matt Flynn Shoulder Season Tom Green Hamstring Test Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Indefinite Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Braydon Preuss Pectoral Test Will Shaw Shoulder Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Captain Stephen Coniglio and veteran Sam Reid are available for selection after getting through a 60-minute lower-level practice match against Richmond last Friday. Green has progressed quickly through the final steps in his recovery and now faces a fitness test as does Buntine who injured a quad in training last week. Preuss could play his first game for the Giants after a shoulder reconstruction in February and then rupturing a pectoral in late May. The 206cm ruck recruit just has to complete training this week to play in a VFL practice match. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Breust Knee Test Will Day Ankle Season Jack Gunston Back Season Jarman Impey Ankle Season Changkuoth Jiath Knee Season Dylan Moore Knee soreness Test Jaeger O'Meara Knee soreness Test James Sicily Knee Season James Worpel Foot Test Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

A host of players will be pushing their claims for selection in legendary coach Alastair Clarkson's final game, with Breust needing to get through training this week after two weeks on the sidelines with bone bruising. James Cousins is also available after overcoming a hamstring injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Jayden Hunt Ankle 3-4 weeks Steven May Soreness Test Tom McDonald Back Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Demons are hopeful that May and McDonald will both feature this weekend, though Hunt isn't expected to return until late in the final series. Mitch Brown (heel), Deakyn Smith (concussion) and Jack Viney (suspension) should all be available for selection this weekend. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aidan Corr Toe Season Ben Cunnington Tumour Indefinite Taylor Garner Ankle Test Kyron Hayden Adductor Test Jack Mahony Shoulder Test Matt McGuinness Foot Season Flynn Perez Knee Season Tom Powell Groin Season Tristan Xerri Shin Test Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos are still uncertain as to whether Garner, Hayden, Mahony and Xerri will be available to play this weekend, in what will be the club's final game of the 2021 season. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring Season Kane Farrell Knee Season Hamish Hartlett Knee 2-3 weeks Lachie Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Scott Lycett Knee Available Trent McKenzie Hamstring Test Taj Schofield Hamstring Season Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Lycett has pulled up well from a jarred knee and the club expects he will be available this week. McKenzie is also on track to return after experiencing hamstring tightness last week. Jones will return to training this week after resuming running last week following ankle surgery. A decision has been made to rule out Schofield for the season. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Astbury Quad Test Noah Balta Ankle Season Nathan Broad Ankle Season Trent Cotchin Knee Season Shane Edwards Ankle Season Bachar Houli Ankle Test Dustin Martin Kidney Season Toby Nankervis Finger/foot/knee Season Samson Ryan Ankle Season Ivan Soldo Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

The retiring Astbury will be keen to get back for his final game after missing last week with a corked quad, while Houli is an outside chance to also play. Cotchin will miss with a strained PCL, while the seasons of Edwards and a battered Nankervis – who played out the GWS game with a fractured finger – are over. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Battle Ankle Season Jack Billings Hamstring Test Jake Carlisle Back Season Hunter Clark Concussion Test Leo Connolly Concussion Test James Frawley Shoulder Season Jarryn Geary Shoulder Season Jade Gresham Achilles Season Darragh Joyce Concussion 1 week Max King Adductor Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Paddy Ryder Achilles Test Mason Wood Back Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Billings will need to pass a fitness test from his hamstring strain if he's to be considered for selection this weekend. King is unlikely to play after re-aggravating his groin injury in the loss to Geelong, combined with the fact the Saints' season is done. Joyce has been ruled out with concussion, while Clark and Connolly will be tests to prove they're fit. Ryder has missed the past three weeks and there appears little benefit with him returning for one game. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Blakey Leg Season Josh Kennedy Hamstring TBC Callum Mills Achilles Test Sam Naismith ACL Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Co-captain Kennedy hurt his hamstring in the final minute of the match against North Melbourne but the Swans are hopeful he will be available for the first week of finals. Mills has been training lightly and is expected to return for the clash with Gold Coast but with little to play for the Swans might hold him back for another week. The loss of Blakey so close to finals will hurt especially as he was having such an impact playing at half-back and dashing out of defence. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Brendon Ah Chee Hand 1-2 weeks Jarrod Cameron Ankle TBC Jamie Cripps Teeth TBC Liam Duggan Knee Season Shannon Hurn Hamstring 1-2 weeks Tim Kelly Knee TBC Josh Kennedy Finger Test Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Kelly suffered a medial ligament injury in his left knee against the Dockers and will miss the trip to Brisbane. Kennedy played through a compound fracture to a finger and will need to wear a protective guard if he plays this week. Cripps, who made a brief appearance at training on Tuesday, lost teeth when he was caught high by an accidental elbow from David Mundy. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Season Louis Butler Calf Available Ryan Gardner Shoulder Available Stefan Martin Groin Test Toby McLean Knee Season Josh Schache Knee Test Updated: Tuesday, August 17

Early prognosis

Martin is expected to be passed available if he can get through training this week which will be a boost given his groin struggles over the past two months. Schache is also likely to be in the selection mix after not quite getting up from his knee problem last week. Gardner could come into the AFL frame this week after his shoulder recovery while Butler has also overcome his calf problem. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list