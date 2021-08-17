THE CELEBRATION of Grand Final week can often be overshadowed temporarily by the sadness of a great career ending and the realisation you will never feel the feels of watching them trot around again. I am of course talking about our beloved Pig, Tom Rockliff, who this week announced that injuries got the better of him and his time in the mud was over.

He was inducted into the AFL Fantasy Pigsty in round 18, 2014 off the back of a career-high 190 against the Suns. He joined Dane Swan in the pig pen based on his epic numbers which included more than half of his games producing scores of 130 or more with four 150+. It didn’t end there with 110, 180, 165 and 154 to finish his season. For the remainder of his career he brought joy and thumping captain scores, fun interviews and he remains the only player I’ve ever seen predict a score of 180, only to nail it … who does that?!

As a tribute, equivalent to a lap of honour at the Grand Final we are calling on all coaches to trade Rocky in prior to the Thursday night teams being released and put the 'C' on him. Let’s make him the most traded in and captained player in the game prior to reversing the trade and preparing your team for the big dance on Friday. It will be the ultimate thanks and show of respect from the Fantasy world and I know he appreciates the love.

Enjoy retirement and keep overindulging mate, keep being ‘The Pig’.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jai Newcombe (MID, $364,000) +57,000

Cooper Sharman (FWD, $263,000) +$41,000

Daniel McStay (FWD, $539,000) +$40,000

Daniel Howe (MID/FWD, $431,000) +$39,000

Caleb Serong (MID, $624,000) +38,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $638,000) -$68,000

Andrew McGrath (MID, $552,000) -$55,000

Quinton Narkle (MID, $552,000) -$51,000

Chris Burgess (RUC/DEF, $410,000) -$45,000

Adam Treloar (MID, $615,000) -$43,000



LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) - 11

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) - 5

Kieren Briggs (DEF/FWD, $306,000) -4

Thompson Dow (MID $247,000) -3

Cooper Sharman (FWD, $263,000) -3

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 198

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 187

Touk Miller (MID, $917,000) 156

Josh Dunkley (FWD/MID, $638,000) 154

Jack Steele (MID, $962,000) 152

BUY

Josh Kelly

GWS GIANTS

FWD/MID, $773,000

If you were like me and traded the Giants star out when he was a late withdrawal a couple of weeks ago, you would understand what it felt like watching him dominate on Friday night. He scored a whopping 141 from 32 possessions and 11 tackles and has a nice match-up against the Blues this week.

Caleb Serong

FREMANTLE

MID, $624,000

If cash is an issue but you need some scoring punch for your GF, the young Docker star may be your man. He has been outstanding the last couple of weeks, taking full advantage of the extra responsibilities through the midfield with scores of 118 and 117. He has a nice match-up this week against the Saints.

Chad Wingard

HAWTHORN

MID/FWD, $656,000

The Hawks have found some nice form to finish the year and Chad has been one of the big drivers behind it. He has certainly saved his best for last with a three-game average of 115 which includes his season high 147. He plays the Tigers this week who have been giving up plenty of points.

Also consider: Darcy Parish, Jarryd Lyons, Dayne Zorko.

HOLD

Lachie Whitfield

GWS GIANTS

DEF/MID, $681,000

The Giants' running machine was disappointing given his prime match-up and GWS’ dominance. Despite his trademark work-ethic being unquestionable, he continually found himself as the second best option or ignored as they attacked out of the back half. He rarely has two quiet ones in a row.

Touk Miller

GOLD COAST

MID, $917,000

Unfortunately ‘Mr Reliable’ let his coaches down in the prelim with his lowest score since round one. He scored just 82 despite collecting 30 possessions. It was a season-low zero marks and just three tackles that hurt the star who should bounce back this week given his season average of 122.

Nick Hind

ESSENDON

DEF/FWD, $548,000

Although he has been a prized recruit from the start of the year, his form of late has been a cause of frustration with many coaches rightfully trading him out. He bounced back to form and rewarded coaches who held on the weekend with his second best score of the year, 115.

Also consider: Rowan Marshall, Zach Merrett, Dan Houston.

SELL

Tim Kelly

WEST COAST

MID, $571,000

The frustrating season continued for the Eagles star and his coaches, with it eventually ending on a disastrous score of 28 after finally succumbing to a knee injury. His availability is unlikely for this round and even if he was named, he is worth moving on for a player tracking in the opposite direction.

Lachie Hunter

WESTERN BULLDOGS

FWD/MID, $592,000

The star Dog has been a far cry from what we witnessed last year when he was one of the top averaging players in the game. Despite a dream match-up against the Hawks on the weekend, he seemingly packed up shop after an impressive first quarter to score just 58. He has a three-game average of 68 and can go.

Jack Ziebell

NORTH MELBOURNE

DEF/FWD, $648,000

The Roos defender has had an outstanding season but he has dropped off of late, failing to reach triple figures in the last six weeks. On the weekend he scored a season low 58 which wasn’t helped by calf tightness that will need to be monitored in terms of availability against the Crows this week.

Also consider: Trent Bianco, Jeremy Sharp, Finlay Macrae.

