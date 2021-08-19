GEELONG and Melbourne have each made three changes for Saturday night's top-of-the-table clash at GMHBA Stadium, which could decide the minor premiership.

The Cats have managed veteran midfielder Shaun Higgins and dropped ruck/forward Esava Ratugolea and youngster Zach Guthrie to make way for returning forwards Gary Rohan and Gryan Miers, with Tom Atkins also recalled.

The Demons have been boosted significantly by the returns of key defender Steven May, tall forward Tom McDonald and midfielder Jack Viney for the clash, with James Jordon an unlucky omission after playing every game this season.

Veteran forward Jake Melksham and defender Michael Hibberd have also been dropped, with the Demons able to lock away top spot if they win.

Teague fires back at Blues leaders, Scott's finals preference Mitch Cleary with the latest news in your Thursday Footy Feed

Port Adelaide has recalled important defender Trent McKenzie for Friday night's blockbuster clash against the Western Bulldogs, as well as big-game half-forward Steven Moltop.

Defender Tom Clurey has been dropped, with half-forward Orazio Fantasia to miss because of injury.

The Bulldogs have dropped youngster Riley Garcia in favour of the returning Roarke Smith, while No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has missed out despite being managed last week.

Richmond has made a massive nine changes for its clash against Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday with its hopes of playing finals over.

Triple premiership defender David Astbury will play a farewell game, while teammates Trent Cotchin, Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert, Toby Nankervis and Dion Prestia will all miss because of injury.

Fourth-year defender Ben Miller will make his debut for the club.

Hawthorn has made three changes for Alastair Clarkson's final game as coach, with Jaeger O'Meara, Luke Breust and James Worpel returning.

Young trio Connor Downie, Jai Newcombe and Tyler Brockman have all been omitted or managed in what will be champion Hawk Shaun Burgoyne's final game.

Greater Western Sydney has named captain Stephen Coniglio as an emergency for its clash against Carlton at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The Giants have managed ruckman Shane Mumford and recalled Kieren Briggs, with superstar half-forward Toby Greene returning.

The Blues will be boosted by the return of captain Patrick Cripps alongside inclusion Lachie Fogarty, with retiring club great Marc Murphy making way and young midfielder Paddy Dow dropped.

West Coast has been decimated by injury as it fights to keep its season alive against Brisbane, losing key pillars Jeremy McGovern (hip) and Josh Kennedy (finger) as well as important defender Brad Sheppard (concussion) and star midfielder Tim Kelly (knee).

The Eagles have turned to youth, with young defender Harry Edwards and mid-season draftee Connor West among their inclusions after premiership forward Willie Rioli suffered a hamstring setback that made him unavailable.

The in-form Lions are unchanged as they fight to break into the top four.

Nat Edwards and Daisy Pearce preview the final round on NAB AFL Countdown

Sydney regains superstar forward Lance Franklin for Saturday's clash against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, with defender Jake Lloyd and midfielder Callum Mills also returning.

Key pair Josh Kennedy (hamstring) and Nick Blakey (leg) make way with injuries.

The Suns have dropped impressive youngster Jeremy Sharp, with retiring defender Jarrod Harbrow returning for a farewell game.

Collingwood midfielder Reef McInnes is in line to make his debut against Essendon on Sunday after the No.23 pick in last year's NAB AFL Draft was named on an extended interchange bench.

The Magpies have regained defender Jeremy Howe, while last week's medical sub John Noble has been promoted into the starting 18, with Trey Ruscoe (ankle) and Brody Mihocek (suspension) missing.

The Bombers, who could need to win to guarantee a top-eight finish, have included Nik Cox, Brayden Ham and Andrew Phillips in their extended squad, with no omissions at this stage.

Fremantle will make at least one change for its must-win clash against St Kilda on Sunday, with young star Andrew Brayshaw returning from suspension to replace injured midfielder Connor Blakely.

The Saints will make at least two changes, with Max King (adductor) and Darragh Joyce (concussion) unavailable. Potential debutant Matthew Allison has been included in the extended squad.

Adelaide has named Lachlan Gollant to make his debut against North Melbourne on Sunday. Defender Brodie Smith also returns, with defender Jake Kelly (concussion) and forward Elliot Himmelberg (hamstring) injured.

The Kangaroos have named first-year wingman Phoenix Spicer in their extended squad, with Jack Ziebell (calf) and Charlie Comben (collarbone) both forced omissions.

Friday, August 20



Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Smith

Out: R.Garcia (omitted), A.Scott (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.Scott (unused)

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.Mckenzie, S.Motlop

Out: T.Clurey (omitted), O.Fantasia (hamstring), S.Mayes (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: S.Mayes (replaced S.Lycett)

Saturday, August 21



Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: B.Miller, D.Astbury, K.McIntosh, M.Pickett, R.Collier-Dawkins, W.Martyn, J.Ross, M.Chol, J.Castagna

Out: R.Garthwaite (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), M.Rioli (omitted), T.Cotchin (knee), S.Edwards (ankle), K.Lambert (Achilles), T.Nankervis (finger/foot/knee), D.Prestia (calf), R.Mansell (hamstring), J.Aarts (medi-sub)

New: Ben Miller

Last week's sub: J.Aarts (unused)

HAWTHORN

In: J.O'Meara, L.Breust, J.Worpel

Out: C.Downie (omitted), J.Newcombe (managed), T.Brockman (managed), J.Morris (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: J.Morris (unused)

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, C.Mills, L.Franklin

Out: S.Reid (omitted), R.Fox (omitted), N.Blakey (leg), J.Kennedy (hamstring)

Last week's sub: C.O'Riordan (replaced N.Blakey)

GOLD COAST

In: J.Harbrow, A.Davies

Out: J.Sharp (omitted), J.Townsend (omitted), J.Bowes (hamstring)

New: Alex Davies

Last week's sub: R.Atkins (replaced S.Lemmens)

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: None

Out: R.Mathieson (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: R.Mathieson (unused)

WEST COAST

In: H.Edwards, J.Rotham, J.Jones, J.Waterman, C.West

Out: J.Petruccelle (omitted), B.Sheppard (concussion), T.Kelly (knee), J.McGovern (hip), J.Kennedy (finger), Z.Langdon (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (replaced T.Kelly)

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GEELONG

In: G.Rohan, G.Miers, T.Atkins

Out: E.Ratugolea (omitted), Z.Guthrie (omitted), S.Higgins (managed), Q.Narkle (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: Q.Narkle (replaced E.Ratugolea)

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, J.Viney, T.McDonald

Out: J.Jordon (omitted), J.Melksham (omitted), M.Hibberd (omitted), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (unused)

Carlton v Greater Western Sydney at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: P.Cripps, L.Fogarty

Out: S.Petrevski-Seton (medi-sub), M.Murphy (managed), P.Dow (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Petrevski-Seton (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, K.Briggs

Out: S.Mumford (managed), J.Riccardi (medi-sub), J.Peatling (omitted)

Last week's sub: J.Riccardi (unused)

Sunday, August 22



St Kilda v Fremantle at Blundstone Arena, 12.15pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: B.Long, P.Hunter, J.Bytel, M.Allison, J.Lonie

Out: M.King (adductor), D.Joyce (concussion)

New: Matthew Allison

Last week's sub: O.Clavarino (replaced D.Joyce)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Brayshaw, B.Acres, E.Hughes, J.Western

Out: C.Blakely (hamstring)

Last week's sub: B.Bewley (replaced C.Blakely)

Essendon v Collingwood at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Cox, B.Ham, A.Phillips

Out: None

Last week's sub: M.Gleeson (unused)

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe, R.McInnes, J.Rantall, A.Tohill, T.Wilson

Out: T.Ruscoe (ankle), B.Mihocek (suspension)

New: Reef McInnes

Last week's sub: J.Noble (replaced T.Ruscoe)

Adelaide v North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: B.Frampton, B.Smith, L.Gollant, J.Worrell, J.Rowe

Out: J.Kelly (concussion), E.Himmelberg (hamstring)

New: Lachlan Gollant

Last week's sub: L.Sholl (replaced E.Himmelberg)

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Polec, A.Bosenavulagi, S.Atley, P.Spicer, T.Campbell

Out: J.Ziebell (calf), C.Comben (collarbone)

New: Phoenix Spicer

Last week's sub: L.Young (unused)