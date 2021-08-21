Carlton v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Paddy Dow
GWS Giants: Stephen Coniglio
BLUES v GIANTS Follow it live
Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Shaun Higgins
Melbourne: James Jordon
CATS v DEMONS Follow it live
Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Harris Andrews (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Marcus Adams
West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Mark Hutchings
MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson
West Coast: Jack Petruccelle
LIONS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats
Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Robbie Fox
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp
SWANS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats
Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST
LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (knee) replaced in selected side by Tyler Brockman
MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe
TIGERS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats