Carlton v GWS Giants at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Carlton: Paddy Dow
GWS Giants: Stephen Coniglio

Geelong v Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Geelong: Shaun Higgins
Melbourne: James Jordon

Brisbane v West Coast at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Brisbane: Harris Andrews (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Marcus Adams
West Coast: Luke Edwards (hamstring) replaced in selected side by Mark Hutchings

MEDICAL SUBS
Brisbane: Rhys Mathieson
West Coast: Jack Petruccelle

Sydney v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBS
Sydney: Robbie Fox
Gold Coast: Jeremy Sharp

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.35pm AEST

LATE CHANGES
Richmond: Nil
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (knee) replaced in selected side by Tyler Brockman

MEDICAL SUBS
Richmond: Jake Aarts
Hawthorn: Jai Newcombe

