Stuart Dew addresses his players during Gold Coast's round 20, 2021 loss to Melbourne. Picture: AFL Photos

STUART Dew has not spoken to anyone from Gold Coast's hierarchy this week, saying his has no concerns about his future.

Dew is contracted to coach the Suns until the end of 2022, although reports surfaced this week the club was under pressure to move him out early.

Speaking ahead of a final round match against Sydney, Dew said he was more concerned with the internal perceptions rather than external.

"I haven't spoken to anyone at the Suns about that," he said.

"Internally we're really confident we've got a future together, that's everyone. I haven't seen the need to chase that one up."

Rhyce Shaw and Stuart Dew during a Gold Coast training session at Metricon Stadium on June 9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast has endured a rollercoaster season, winning seven games to date, sprinkled with a number of below-average performances.

"I'm not concerned," Dew said.

"My concern is this week.

"We've got a job to do as a footy club and I'm part of that.

"We know coaches are under pressure, players, teams, but I've been firmly focussed on this.

"We're really confident internally that we're on our way and we just need to stick the course and that's the important part.

"If the belief is internal, that's our main audience and the players really believe in our system and in this current group."

Gold Coast players walk off the field after a loss during round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast has continued to play a young team throughout the season, something Dew believes will pay off in the years to come.

Winning is often the last piece of the puzzle, he said.

"We've got a playing group that's united, they're committed to each other and we're really confident they can see a way forward in the plan.

"You've got to get the environment, the culture right.

"We think we've made massive inroads both with our off-field, but also our players, our leaders have led well.

"We're a young paying group but they're also very driven.

"We've lacked consistency. What we've seen is the capability is there, it's about now how we draw that out more often."