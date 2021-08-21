CAPTAIN Max Gawn kicked a goal after the siren as Melbourne produced one of the biggest comebacks of the year to overrun Geelong by four points and seal its first minor premiership in 57 years.

After conceding nine unanswered goals to fall behind by as much as 44 points early in the second half, the Demons stormed home in the final quarter to somehow snatch a remarkable win 12.9 (81) to 12.5 (77).

The result secured top spot on the ladder at the end of the home and away season for the first time since 1964 – the last time they won the Grand Final.

In a blistering finishing burst, the Demons booted six goals in a row in the final quarter to overturn a 32-point deficit at the last change.

They will take on Brisbane in the first week of the finals, while the Cats now have to travel to meet Port Adelaide.

