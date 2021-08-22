Taylor Walker and Matthew Nicks talk after a loss at Adelaide Oval in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks still doesn't know if disgraced forward Taylor Walker wants to continue his AFL career.

Walker, who has served three games of his six-match suspension for a racist comment, is yet to formally return to the club .

The 31-year-old, who is contracted for next season, has held a series of meetings with Adelaide players and staffers.

But coach Nicks said Walker gave no indication of his playing plans during their meeting.

"These are things we will work through," Nicks said after Adelaide's season ended on Sunday.

"I can't comment for Taylor and where he sits at the moment.

"I sat down with him and we have spoken through a number of different scenarios and how he's going.

"At this point of time we will continue to work through that.

"It (whether Walker plays on) is not something I can give you a definitive answer on at the moment."

Adelaide's players will have exit meetings this week after ending their season with a 44-point win against North Melbourne.

Highlights: Adelaide v North Melbourne The Crows and Kangaroos clash in round 23

Whether Walker is welcome to attend the Crows' club champion award function this Saturday is unclear.

"It's a really complex situation for us to work through," Nicks said.

"I have been able to sit down with him ... we will continue to talk through what is best.

"How do we look after our people, how do we look after Taylor, how do we hopefully at some point integrate Taylor back into our football group, our squad.

"He's met with our playing group as well and we're making some really good ground in that space."

Nicks: Crows have laid foundations for a 'really positive future' Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 23's match against North Melbourne

Nicks and his North Melbourne counterpart David Noble were bullish about the future as their lacklustre seasons come to an end.

The Crows won just three games last season when wooden-spooners - that honour now rests with the Kangaroos, who finished their first year under David Noble with four wins and a draw.

Roos coach Noble said while unsatisfying, there were positives from the season.

"There are some extremely good building blocks that we can go to from here," Noble said.

"You just have to be really cautious in taking that result of today and letting it overwhelm the whole growth of the year, particularly the second half."

Noble: Result won't overshadow our progress Despite the disappointing finish to the season, David Noble says his side made massive strides in 2021 and formed 'good building blocks' to take into next season

Adelaide will miss the finals for a fourth consecutive season but Nicks was upbeat about his young squad's prospects.

"We played some really strong football in patches," Nicks said.

"We have played enough good footy to feel like the foundations are there laid for a really positive future."

The Roos on Sunday kicked the opening goal and then conceded seven of the next eight.