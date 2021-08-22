COLLINGWOOD captain Scott Pendlebury would consider finishing his playing career at another club if it offered a guaranteed pathway to coaching.

However, the champion Magpie is confident he will see out his career in black and white, despite a delay in getting a new deal done.

"There's an offer on the table from last week, and I'm confident something will happen in the short-term," Pendlebury told Triple M radio on Sunday.

"But as I said a couple of times throughout the year, it's obviously been a pretty big year for our club. We've had a change of coach, we're trying to find a new coach, we've had COVID and half the staff aren't in the building so these things are taking longer than normal.

"I think something will get wrapped really soon, but I've heard the commentary over the last 48 hours for sure."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard So much DRAMA: Exclusive angle on Gawn's roam, a top-four 'capitulation' Mitch Cleary and Kane Cornes analyse one of the craziest final rounds ever on The Round So Far

The 33-year-old said he wouldn't immediately rule out the prospect of moving to another club to see out his playing days, in the same manner that Hawthorn great Sam Mitchell finished his career at West Coast before joining coach Adam Simpson's group as an assistant.

"If a club wants to offer me future coaching gigs, for a couple of years' time I'll have a look at it," Pendlebury said.

"But playing wise, I'm pretty confident (I'll stay at Collingwood)."

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury greets Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell in round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury confirmed he had been offered a one-year deal to continue his 334-game career at Collingwood in 2022.

"What we're trying to work through is what's best for both the club and myself," he said.

"When you get to this age you are slightly lower on the priority list than the young guys and getting a new coach.

"I do have ambitions to coach, I've said that, and I'd like to step away from our football club and get some experience elsewhere. Ever since I was 17 all I've known is this football club.

"But I've been on record saying I want to be a one-club player. Hopefully we nut something out soon."