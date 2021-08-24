A THRILLING final weekend of the season could have the Brownlow Medal heading Clayton Oliver's way.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Oliver's sensational game in Melbourne's stunning comeback victory over Geelong on Saturday night is set to warrant another three votes and could have him pip Marcus Bontempelli at the post.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who will take home Charlie?

Oliver, predicted to have polled 34 votes this year, is expected to narrowly overcome Bontempelli (32 votes) thanks to an outing at GMHBA Stadium that included 37 disposals, nine clearances, seven tackles and two goals.

Having trailed Bontempelli by one vote heading into round 23, the performance is tipped to be enough to see Oliver claim the Brownlow Medal with his Western Bulldogs counterpart not predicted to poll any votes in the final four games of the year.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Clarry climbs closer to potential Brownlow Clayton Oliver did his Brownlow Medal chances no harm with a stunning 39-disposal performance that included two crucial goals

St Kilda's Jack Steele (29 votes), Essendon's Darcy Parish (26 votes) and Melbourne's Christian Petracca (25 votes) are predicted to round out the top five, though the Brownlow's outright favourite is nowhere to be seen.

Despite moving into clear favouritism over the weekend, Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is only tipped to poll 19 votes this season. He is overshadowed by teammate Travis Boak, who is predicted to rack up 24 votes.

Carlton's Sam Walsh is also predicted to finish on 24 votes, while Gold Coast onballer Touk Miller, Essendon jet Zach Merrett and Hawthorn ball-winner Tom Mitchell are tipped to poll 23 votes each.

Oliver, already a dual Demons best and fairest, doesn't have the strongest record on Brownlow nights gone by. He has only polled 12, 13, 12 and 14 votes in the past four seasons respectively.

However, the Brownlow Predictor has the gun Melbourne midfielder polling in 16 of 22 games this season having helped the Demons to a drought-breaking minor premiership. In six of those 16 games, he is tipped to poll maximum votes.

34 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

32 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

29 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

26 Darcy Parish (Essendon)

25 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

SPORTSBET BROWNLOW ODDS

$2.75 Ollie Wines (Port Adelaide)

$3.25 Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$4.50 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$9 Jack Steele (St Kilda)

$13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)