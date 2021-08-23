Brisbane's Harris Andrews spoils the ball against Richmond in R18, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE will be bolstered by the return of Harris Andrews and Mitch Robinson for its qualifying final against Melbourne on Saturday night.

Their return will ensure the Lions are at full strength to take on the Demons, aside from the season-ending knee injuries to Cam Rayner and Eric Hipwood.

Andrews was a late scratching from the weekend's dramatic win over West Coast with hamstring soreness, while Robinson has missed the past two matches with a tight calf.

Both will be available to play Melbourne in Adelaide.

Andrews, the two-time Therabody AFL All-Australian full-back, injured his hamstring late in the 2020 home and away season, and sensing another aggravation, the Lions cautiously rested him against the Eagles.

His return puts a selection squeeze on at the defensive end.

Marcus Adams played his first game in five weeks against West Coast after overcoming a foot injury and was immediately in great touch, while reliable Darcy Gardiner has now played two matches after a long recovery from shoulder surgery.

Along with Andrews they would likely take Melbourne's talls of Ben Brown, Tom McDonald and Luke Jackson.

The unlucky omission could come from either Ryan Lester or youngster Keidean Coleman.

Lester, who usually plays 'tall', but could match up on Bayley Fritsch, was one of Brisbane's best players in the 2020 finals series, keeping close tabs on Jack Riewoldt and Patrick Dangerfield.

Creative Coleman, whose move to defence coincided with Brisbane's form resurgence three weeks ago, played his best game for the Lions at the weekend.

Robinson's return would likely come at the expense of impressive Jaxon Prior, who, like Coleman, played the best game of his young career on Saturday, winning crucial 50-50 balls late in the match.