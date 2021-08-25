THE 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series kicks off on Friday and the eight contenders for the flag are primed for the final month of the season.

Our experts predict the ins and outs for all four games in week one. Did we get it right? Check out our teams below.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27



Second qualifying final

Port Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 7.20pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Tom Jonas, Trent McKenzie, Darcy Byrne-Jones

HB: Ryan Burton, Aliir Aliir, Riley Bonner

C: Miles Bergman, Ollie Wines, Karl Amon

HF: Xavier Duursma, Todd Marshall, Connor Rozee

F: Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Dixon, Robbie Gray

Foll: Scott Lycett, Travis Boak, Zak Butters

I/C: Peter Ladhams, Steven Motlop, Willem Drew, Dan Houston

Emerg: Sam Mayes, Sam Powell-Pepper, Tom Clurey, Jarrod Lienert

In: Orazio Fantasia

Out: Mitch Georgiades

UNAVAILABLE: Mitch Georgiades (hamstring), Hamish Hartlett (knee), Trent Burgoyne (hamstring), Kane Farrell (knee), Taj Schofield (hamstring)

NOTES: Selection is clear cut for the Power, assuming Georgiades does not come up from a hamstring complaint in time for Friday night. The Power remain hopeful after the tall forward pulled up well, but a swap for small forward Fantasia appears likely. If Georgiades is available, a difficult decision between Fantasia and Motlop could be required. Lachie Jones is available but it would be a massive call to bring the first-year defender straight back for a final. Mayes and Powell-Pepper are the likely medical substitutes, with Mayes proving effective in the role repeatedly. - Nathan Schmook

Port Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades looks on after injuring his hamstring against Western Bulldogs in R23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG

B: Jed Bews, Lachie Henderson, Jake Kolodjashnij

HB: Tom Atkins, Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry

C: Isaac Smith, Cameron Guthrie, Sam Menegola

HF: Luke Dahlhaus, Jeremy Cameron, Gryan Miers

F: Gary Rohan, Tom Hawkins, Patrick Dangerfield

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Joel Selwood, Mitch Duncan

I/C: Brandan Parfitt, Mark O'Connor, Shaun Higgins, Brad Close

Emerg: Sam Simpson, Esava Ratugolea, Zach Guthrie, Max Holmes

In: Mitch Duncan, Shaun Higgins

Out: Max Holmes, Sam Simpson

UNAVAILABLE: Tom Stewart (foot), Zach Tuohy (hamstring)

NOTES: The last two spots came down to Close, Miers and Simpson with the latter missing out marginally based purely on the fact he's played just two games back from injury. Coach Chris Scott indicated that Higgins – last week's medical sub – was "likely" to return to the starting side, meaning someone needs to make way. Stanley is a confirmed starter, while Duncan replacing Holmes appears the most obvious like-for-like change. The only other questions come down to whether Mark O'Connor moves into the midfield and the Cats need another defender (Zach Guthrie) to play the seventh backman role, and if Ratugolea is required to play as a genuine second ruck and keep Blicavs in defence with the Power to enter with the Scott Lycett/Peter Ladhams combo.

GOTY contender: Duncan's spectacular torp turns a mile Mitch Duncan unloads an unbelievable barrel after the siren which will surely be a contender for Goal of the Year

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28



Second elimination final

Sydney v GWS Giants at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

SYDNEY

B: Harry Cunningham, Dane Rampe, Lewis Melican

HB: Jake Lloyd, Tom McCartin, Jordan Dawson

C: Justin McInerney, George Hewett, Oliver Florent

HF: Will Hayward, Isaac Heeney, Errol Gulden

F: Hayden McLean, Lance Franklin, Tom Papley

Foll: Tom Hickey, Chad Warner, Luke Parker

I/C: James Rowbottom, Sam Wicks, Braeden Campbell, Robbie Fox

Emerg: Colin O'Riordan, Sam Reid, Dylan Stephens, Ryan Clarke

In: Chad Warner, Robbie Fox

Out: Callum Mills, Colin O'Riordan

UNAVAILABLE: Nick Blakey (leg), Josh Kennedy (hamstring), Logan McDonald (cheekbone), Callum Mills (Achilles), Sam Naismith (knee)

NOTES: The Swans are sweating on the fitness of Mills and Kennedy who are both in serious doubt for the knockout final. The call on Mills might be left until the pre-game warm-up to find out how his Achilles responds. Young gun Warner is ready to return for his first game since round 12 after starring in his fourth scratch match since recovering from injury, while Stephens is another option to boost the midfield. Forward-ruck McLean has done enough to hold his spot ahead of veteran Reid but it will be a close call on whether Fox or O'Riordan starts in defence or as medical sub. - Martin Pegan

Chad Warner celebrates a goal during the round 10 match between Fremantle and Sydney at Optus Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Phil Davis, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming

HB: Lachie Whitfield, Nick Haynes, Harry Perryman

C: Adam Kennedy, Callan Ward, Lachie Ash

HF: Toby Greene, Harry Himmelberg, Matt de Boer

F: Daniel Lloyd, Jesse Hogan, Tim Taranto

Foll: Shane Mumford, Jacob Hopper, Josh Kelly

I/C: Stephen Coniglio, Tanner Bruhn, Connor Idun, Zach Sproule

Emerg: Sam Reid, Jake Riccardi, James Peatling, Bobby Hill

In: Stephen Coniglio, Shane Mumford, Phil Davis

Out: Xavier O'Halloran, Kieren Briggs, Jake Stein

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Buckley (knee), Brent Daniels (hamstring), Jeremy Finlayson (managed), Matt Flynn (shoulder), Tom Green (hamstring), Lachlan Keeffe (knee), Xavier O’Halloran (calf)

NOTES: Captain Coniglio is ready to return to the starting line-up after coming on as medical sub for the final term against Carlton then backing up to play a full scratch match the next day. Young midfielder O'Halloran strained a calf against the Blues and will miss at least one week. Mumford was rested for the last round to be fit for finals so will replace emerging big man Briggs or forward-ruck Sproule. Key defender Davis has been overlooked for two matches since recovering from concussion but could be recalled in place of an unlucky Stein. Veteran Reid would be a versatile option as sub. - Martin Pegan

Can the AFL's most in-form defender blanket Buddy? Access All Areas looks at Sam Taylor's brilliant recent form and why Matthew Lloyd thinks he'll 'frustrate' Lance Franklin in their matchup

First qualifying final

Melbourne v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

MELBOURNE

B: Michael Hibberd, Steven May, Harrison Petty

HB: Jake Bowey, Jake Lever, Christian Salem

C: James Harmes, Christian Petracca, Ed Langdon

HF: Kysaiah Pickett, Tom McDonald, Angus Brayshaw

F: Alex Neal-Bullen, Ben Brown, Bayley Fritsch

FOLL: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Jack Viney

I/C: Luke Jackson, Charlie Spargo, Trent Rivers, Tom Sparrow

Emerg: James Jordon (sub), Joel Smith, Jake Melksham, Nathan Jones

IN: Michael Hibberd

OUT: Joel Smith

UNAVAILABLE: Jayden Hunt (ankle), Marty Hore (knee), Aaron Nietschke (knee), Adam Tomlinson (knee)

NOTES: Melbourne has a decision to make down back. The club is hesitant to officially put a line through Hunt, who is ahead of schedule following an ankle injury. Having initially been expected to miss a month, Hunt has been sidelined for just two games and remains an outside chance to feature against Brisbane. Should he miss, the Demons would need to decide between Smith or Hibberd for the last defensive spot. Smith has been in good form since coming into the side over the past fortnight, but Hibberd has been the man trusted to handle Brisbane livewire Charlie Cameron in the past. The veteran might get the nod this week to blanket Cameron's impact again. Elsewhere, Melbourne needs to make a call on whether Jordon returns to the midfield. Sparrow would appear his likely replacement, but has earned his place recently. Expect Sparrow to hold his position. Melksham and Jones are also in the frame. – Riley Beveridge

Michael Hibberd chats with coach Simon Goodwin at Melbourne training on August 23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE

B: Darcy Gardiner, Harris Andrews, Brandon Starcevich

HB: Daniel Rich, Marcus Adams, Grant Birchall

C: Hugh McCluggage, Jarrod Berry, Mitch Robinson

HF: Lincoln McCarthy, Dan McStay, Dayne Zorko

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Tom Fullarton

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons

I/C: Keidean Coleman, Zac Bailey, Callum Ah Chee, Nakia Cockatoo

Emerg: Ryan Lester, Rhys Mathieson, Tom Berry, Connor Ballenden

In: Mitch Robinson, Harris Andrews

Out: Jaxon Prior, Ryan Lester

UNAVAILABLE: Cam Rayner (knee), Eric Hipwood (knee)

NOTES: With Andrews and Robinson coming back from minor niggles, the biggest headache for Chris Fagan and his match committee is who makes way at the defensive end. Melbourne generally plays with three tall forwards, Bayley Fritsch as a hybrid and a small brigade led by Kysaiah Pickett. Although the Lions play a zone, they need a balanced backline to combat this. In Andrews, Adams and Gardiner, the three talls are in place, meaning either Ryan Lester or Keidean Coleman are likely to be the unlucky omission. Lester is a nice match for Fritsch and would be a worthy retention, but Coleman's combination of creativity and the lockdown ability he's shown in recent weeks might just add a touch of flexibility. It's a line-ball call. - Michael Whiting

No.1 attack v No.1 defence: Who comes out on top? Access All Areas looks at Brisbane's high-scoring attack and how it matches up against Melbourne, then checks in on the premiership market with Sportsbet

SUNDAY, AUGUST 29

First elimination final

Western Bulldogs v Essendon at University of Tasmania Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Taylor Duryea, Alex Keath, Bailey Williams

HB: Easton Wood, Zaine Cordy, Bailey Dale

C: Josh Dunkley, Adam Treloar, Lachie Hunter

HF: Caleb Daniel, Tim English, Bailey Smith

F: Tom Liberatore, Aaron Naughton, Cody Weightman

R: Stefan Martin, Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli

I/C: Jason Johannisen, Mitch Hannan, Laitham Vandermeer, Roarke Smith

Emerg: Anthony Scott, Lewis Young, Josh Schache, Lachie McNeil

In: Stefan Martin

Out: Lewis Young

UNAVAILABLE: Josh Bruce (knee), Hayden Crozier (concussion), Toby McLean (knee), Ed Richards (shoulder

NOTES: Predicting the Bulldogs line-up is tough at any point, let alone in a knockout final after three successive losses. Does Luke Beveridge back in his men or spin the magnets again for a roll of the dice? He has spoken cautiously about bringing in Stefan Martin but the Bulldogs need some ruck firepower against Essendon's Sam Draper. Crozier and Richards have been ruled out after injuries in last week's scratch match. Anthony Scott seems best placed to be the Dogs' medical substitute if they stick with Hannan and Roarke Smith. – Callum Twomey

Stef Martin at Western Bulldogs training on June 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON

B: Mason Redman, Jayden Laverde, Tom Cutler

HB: Dyson Heppell, Jordan Ridley, Nick Hind

C: Kyle Langford, Zach Merrett, Nik Cox

HB: Will Snelling, Aaron Francis, Dylan Shiel

F: Jake Stringer, Peter Wright, Devon Smith

R: Sam Draper, Darcy Parish, Andrew McGrath

I/C: James Stewart, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Archie Perkins, Alec Waterman

Emerg: Sam Durham, Jye Caldwell, Matt Guelfi, Andrew Phillips

In: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Nik Cox, Kyle Langford

Out: Dylan Clarke, Sam Durham, Matt Guelfi

UNAVAILABLE: Michael Hurley (hip), Harrison Jones (foot), Zach Reid (back)

NOTES: There will be some desperately unlucky players at Essendon if the Bombers make changes this week for the clash with the Bulldogs. The club is still weighing up McDonald-Tipungwuti's readiness to return after personal issues while Langford needs to pass the required fitness tests to be given the all-clear after his hamstring setback. Cox should be back after being managed in recent weeks and last week being the medical substitute. Guelfi has had a strong run of games while Durham, too, has impressed since coming into the side as a wingman but Essendon might have to make some hard decisions at the selection table. If it went this way Guelfi would be the ideal substitute. – Callum Twomey