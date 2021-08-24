SCOTT Pendlebury has moved to clarify his future at Collingwood, saying he will remain a one-club player before considering coaching opportunities at other clubs.

The Magpies skipper, who is in negotiations over a one-year contract extension, was asked at the weekend if he would consider a move like former Hawthorn champion Sam Mitchell, who played his final season at West Coast before moving into a coaching role at the Eagles.

"If a club wants to offer me future coaching gigs, for a couple of years' time I'll have a look at it. But playing wise, I'm pretty confident (I'll stay at Collingwood)," he told Triple M radio on Sunday.

But on Monday, Pendlebury reiterated his desire to finish his playing career as a Magpie.

"Sorry for any confusion. Just to clear it up - I want to be a one-club player and finish my career at Collingwood," he tweeted.

"I'm open to coaching at another club AFTER my playing days. Collingwood Fam, I'm not going anywhere."

The 33-year-old, who has played a record 334 games for the Magpies, said on Sunday that he understood his contract was lower down the club's list of priorities but he remained confident a deal would be done.

"There's an offer on the table from last week, and I'm confident something will happen in the short-term," Pendlebury said on Sunday.

"But as I said a couple of times throughout the year, it's obviously been a pretty big year for our club. We've had a change of coach, we're trying to find a new coach, we've had COVID and half the staff aren't in the building so these things are taking longer than normal."

The Magpies want to confirm former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson's plans for 2022 before moving forward with their coach selection process, according to Luke Ball who is part of the selection committee.

Sydney assistant and former Adelaide coach Don Pyke has withdrawn from the process, Swans CEO Tom Harley confirmed on Tuesday morning.

"It didn't surprise us, Don spoke to me (on Monday) and informed that was the case," Harley told SEN.

"Don was always transparent with us so he closed that out with us.

"Senior coaching decisions, whether you put your hat in the ring, are family decisions as much as anything else and the timing's just not right for Don.

"Selfishly, really happy Don's sticking around with the red and white."

The Pies have conducted a wide range of interviews with several candidates including Adam Kingsley (Richmond), Jaymie Graham (West Coast), Michael Voss (Port Adelaide) and Craig McRae (Hawthorn).

They have also spoken to former North Melbourne boss Brad Scott, who is believed to be a contender for the vacant role as AFL football operations boss.