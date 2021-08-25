Fremantle's Brett Bewley fires out a handball against Brisbane in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has delisted four players, including two who played in the season-ending loss to Fremantle on Sunday.

Defenders Tobe Watson and Taylin Duman, along with forward Brett Bewley and speedy small midfielder Stefan Giro, were all told they won't be offered new contracts for 2022.

The news comes after young gun midfielder Adam Cerra told the Dockers on Tuesday that he wanted to be traded to a Victorian club to continue his career in 2022.

The four delisted players join Conca (delisted), rookie Leno Thomas (delisted) and veteran midfielder Stephen Hill (retired) as confirmed changes to the Dockers' list.

Watson and Bewley were part of the side that fell to a disappointing 58-point loss to the Saints in Hobart in round 23.

Watson managed a total of 11 games this season, the most of any of the delisted quartet, to finish his time at Fremantle with 14 games.

Bewley played 25 games across three seasons, including six in 2021, while Duman played 45 games including six in 2021 since being drafted in the 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Fremantle's Taylin Duman collides with Brisbane's Callum Ah Chee in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Giro departs after four seasons marred by serious knee injuries, with a total of 14 games (10 in 2018, four in 2021).

Fremantle's football boss, Peter Bell, paid tribute to the delisted players' efforts in their time at the club.

"They are players of great character, and it will be sad to see them leave the club.

"A decision will be made later in the week as to each players availability for selection at Peel, for the remaining two fixtures."