ANOTHER perfect game from Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver has seen him take out the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.
Oliver gathered 37 disposals and seven tackles as the Demons overran Geelong in the final round of the season to pinch their first minor premiership in 57 years.
He was one of seven players to earn maximum votes in round 23, alongside Port Adelaide's Travis Boak, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard, Brisbane's Daniel Rich, St Kilda's Jack Steele, Essendon's Devon Smith and Adelaide's Rory Laird.
Gun midfielders Marcus Bontempelli and Ollie Wines finished equal second behind Oliver, while Steele capped off a magnificent season in fourth place.
Check out all the round 23 votes and the final leaderboard below.
Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide
10 Travis Boak PORT
8 Ollie Wines PORT
5 Alex Keath WB
3 Scott Lycett PORT
3 Robbie Gray PORT
1 Connor Rozee PORT
Richmond v Hawthorn
10 Chad Wingard HAW
6 Jaeger O'Meara HAW
4 Jonathon Ceglar HAW
4 Tom Lynch RICH
3 Dylan Grimes RICH
2 Jack Ross RICH
1 Ben McEvoy HAW
Sydney v Gold Coast
9 Lance Franklin SYD
7 Jake Lloyd SYD
5 Jordan Dawson SYD
4 Isaac Heeney SYD
3 Luke Parker SYD
1 Tom Papley SYD
1 Touk Miller GCFC
Brisbane v West Coast
10 Daniel Rich BL
8 Nic Naitanui WCE
6 Dayne Zorko BL
2 Elliot Yeo WCE
2 Joe Daniher BL
1 Lachie Neale BL
1 Luke Shuey WCE
Geelong v Melbourne
10 Clayton Oliver MELB
5 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
4 Christian Petracca MELB
4 Joel Selwood GEEL
3 Jake Lever MELB
2 Rhys Stanley GEEL
1 Tom Hawkins GEEL
1 Max Gawn MELB
Carlton v GWS Giants
9 Ed Curnow CARL
9 Callan Ward GWS
3 Tim Taranto GWS
3 Harry Perryman GWS
3 Josh Kelly GWS
2 Sam Walsh CARL
1 Jacob Hopper GWS
St Kilda v Fremantle
10 Jack Steele STK
8 Cooper Sharman STK
4 Tim Membrey STK
3 Caleb Serong FREO
3 Jack Sinclair STK
2 Nick Coffield STK
Essendon v Collingwood
10 Devon Smith ESS
5 Jamie Elliott COLL
5 Zach Merrett ESS
5 Peter Wright ESS
4 Jake Stringer ESS
1 Nick Hind ESS
Adelaide v North Melbourne
10 Rory Laird ADEL
8 Ben Keays ADEL
4 Rory Sloane ADEL
3 Brodie Smith ADEL
3 Ned McHenry ADEL
2 Shane McAdam ADEL
FINAL LEADERBOARD
114 Clayton Oliver MELB
101 Marcus Bontempelli WB
101 Ollie Wines PORT
100 Jack Steele STK
97 Touk Miller GCFC
92 Sam Walsh CARL
91 Zach Merrett ESS
86 Christian Petracca MELB
81 Darcy Parish ESS
74 Rory Laird ADEL