ANOTHER perfect game from Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver has seen him take out the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award.

Oliver gathered 37 disposals and seven tackles as the Demons overran Geelong in the final round of the season to pinch their first minor premiership in 57 years.

He was one of seven players to earn maximum votes in round 23, alongside Port Adelaide's Travis Boak, Hawthorn's Chad Wingard, Brisbane's Daniel Rich, St Kilda's Jack Steele, Essendon's Devon Smith and Adelaide's Rory Laird.

Gun midfielders Marcus Bontempelli and Ollie Wines finished equal second behind Oliver, while Steele capped off a magnificent season in fourth place.

Check out all the round 23 votes and the final leaderboard below.

Western Bulldogs v Port Adelaide

10 Travis Boak PORT

8 Ollie Wines PORT

5 Alex Keath WB

3 Scott Lycett PORT

3 Robbie Gray PORT

1 Connor Rozee PORT

Richmond v Hawthorn

10 Chad Wingard HAW

6 Jaeger O'Meara HAW

4 Jonathon Ceglar HAW

4 Tom Lynch RICH

3 Dylan Grimes RICH

2 Jack Ross RICH

1 Ben McEvoy HAW

Sydney v Gold Coast

9 Lance Franklin SYD

7 Jake Lloyd SYD

5 Jordan Dawson SYD

4 Isaac Heeney SYD

3 Luke Parker SYD

1 Tom Papley SYD

1 Touk Miller GCFC

Brisbane v West Coast

10 Daniel Rich BL

8 Nic Naitanui WCE

6 Dayne Zorko BL

2 Elliot Yeo WCE

2 Joe Daniher BL

1 Lachie Neale BL

1 Luke Shuey WCE

Geelong v Melbourne

10 Clayton Oliver MELB

5 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

4 Christian Petracca MELB

4 Joel Selwood GEEL

3 Jake Lever MELB

2 Rhys Stanley GEEL

1 Tom Hawkins GEEL

1 Max Gawn MELB

Carlton v GWS Giants

9 Ed Curnow CARL

9 Callan Ward GWS

3 Tim Taranto GWS

3 Harry Perryman GWS

3 Josh Kelly GWS

2 Sam Walsh CARL

1 Jacob Hopper GWS

St Kilda v Fremantle

10 Jack Steele STK

8 Cooper Sharman STK

4 Tim Membrey STK

3 Caleb Serong FREO

3 Jack Sinclair STK

2 Nick Coffield STK

Essendon v Collingwood

10 Devon Smith ESS

5 Jamie Elliott COLL

5 Zach Merrett ESS

5 Peter Wright ESS

4 Jake Stringer ESS

1 Nick Hind ESS

Adelaide v North Melbourne

10 Rory Laird ADEL

8 Ben Keays ADEL

4 Rory Sloane ADEL

3 Brodie Smith ADEL

3 Ned McHenry ADEL

2 Shane McAdam ADEL

FINAL LEADERBOARD

114 Clayton Oliver MELB

101 Marcus Bontempelli WB

101 Ollie Wines PORT

100 Jack Steele STK

97 Touk Miller GCFC

92 Sam Walsh CARL

91 Zach Merrett ESS

86 Christian Petracca MELB

81 Darcy Parish ESS

74 Rory Laird ADEL