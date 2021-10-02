AFTER another season impacted by COVID-19, it was the old guard who led the way with plenty of familiar faces making it multiple best and fairest wins.

In fact, there have been only seven first-time club champions so far, though that number is expected to swell with Sam Walsh a raging favourite to take out the John Nicholls Medal in December.

Among the maiden winners are Port Adelaide's Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines, Gold Coast ball-magnet Touk Miller and Geelong's defensive rock Tom Stewart.

Melbourne has rescheduled its awards night until a later date when it hopes to maximise attendance and celebrate the premiership-winning season in front of members.

Check out the top 10 of every club's best and fairest award below.

2021 Malcolm Blight Medal

1. Rory Laird - 123 votes

2. Ben Keays - 120

3. Paul Seedsman - 105

=4. Brodie Smith - 93

=4. Tom Doedee - 93

=4. Taylor Walker - 93

=7. Jake Kelly - 90

=7. Reilly O’Brien - 90

9. Jordon Butts - 88

=10. Rory Sloane - 86

=10. Ned McHenry - 86

How they vote: Coaches rate every player with a score out of 10 after every game this season.

Describe our Club Champ in one word, GO! ????#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/26PLdwO8TE — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) August 29, 2021

2021 Merrett-Murray Medal

1. Dayne Zorko - 340 votes

2. Hugh McCluggage - 336

3. Jarryd Lyons - 332

4. Brandon Starcevich - 290

5. Daniel Rich - 285

6. Harris Andrews - 281

7. Oscar McInerney - 274

8. Zac Bailey - 273

9. Charlie Cameron - 266

10. Linc McCarthy - 254

How they vote: Coach Chris Fagan and the five assistant coaches allocating up to four votes each for an individual performance, meaning the maximum a player can receive for one match is 24 votes.

Carlton will present the John Nicholls Medal on Friday, December 3

2021 E.W. Copeland Trophy

1. Jack Crisp - 90 votes

2. Brayden Maynard - 70

3. Scott Pendlebury - 67

4. Jordan De Goey - 66

5. Steele Sidebottom - 59

6. Brodie Grundy - 57

7. Darcy Moore - 54

=8. Isaac Quaynor - 52

=8. Jordan Roughead - 52

10. Chris Mayne - 48

How they vote: The E.W. Copeland Trophy is decided by five members of the coaching panel each awarding up to 22 votes for each game (there is no minimum). Coaches vote each round and award players one vote if they played their role, two votes for a more significant contribution, and three votes for high-end games. The player then gets an average score for each game.

2021 Crichton Medal

1. Zach Merrett - 420 votes

2. Darcy Parish - 339

3. Will Snelling - 315

4. Jordan Ridley - 309

5. Jake Stringer - 286

6. Jayden Laverde - 278

7. Kyle Langford - 253

8. Nick Hind - 223

9. Dyson Heppell - 218

10. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - 214

How they vote: All players are given an overall score out of five for their performance and also given a rating out of five for key Bomber attributes that when combined give them a maximum of 25 votes a game.

It looks good on you, Zach ? pic.twitter.com/hPmyzmT4Jm — Essendon FC (@essendonfc) September 22, 2021

2021 Doig Medal

1. Sean Darcy – 222 votes

2. David Mundy - 207

3. Andrew Brayshaw – 186

4. Caleb Serong – 155

5. Adam Cerra – 147

6. Luke Ryan – 140

7. Nat Fyfe – 130

8. Lachie Schultz – 118

9. Travis Colyer - 115

10. Sam Switkowski - 105

How they vote: Coach Justin Longmuir and four assistants allocated up to five votes to each player after every game, based on how they performed their role. Players could receive up to 25 votes in a game for an outstanding or elite performance.

2021 Carji Greeves Medal

1. Tom Stewart - 214 votes

2. Jack Henry - 212

3. Tom Hawkins - 189

4. Isaac Smith - 187

5. Cameron Guthrie - 182

6. Mark Blicavs - 156

7. Brad Close - 155

8. Joel Selwood - 147

9. Jed Bews - 143

10. Brandan Parfitt - 140

How they vote: The Cats played 25 games this year with each player's top 24 games counting towards the Carji Greeves Medal. For those who played every match, their lowest polling match was eliminated. After each match, coaches allocate votes ranging from 0-15 for every player.

Tom's resume is taking shape.

? 5 x AFL seasons

?? 3 x All Australian

?1 x Carji Greeves Medallist#GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/aK2xzwrf9S — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) October 1, 2021

2021 Club Champion Award

1. Touk Miller - 562 votes

2. Wil Powell - 396

3. David Swallow - 352

4. Sam Collins - 350

5. Charlie Ballard - 299

6. Brandon Ellis - 287

7. Sean Lemmens - 281

8. Noah Anderson - 270

9. Nick Holman - 262

10. Jack Lukosius - 254

How they vote: The four-man match committee awards up to 10 votes each for an individual player, meaning the maximum number of votes a player can receive for any match is 40.

Presenting the 2021 Club Champion top 3 ? #SUNSClubChamp pic.twitter.com/7COPcJ3Q13 — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) September 6, 2021

2021 Kevin Sheedy Medal

1. Josh Kelly - 159 votes

2. Toby Greene - 149

3. Jacob Hopper - 142

4. Tim Taranto - 129

5. Sam Taylor - 122

=6. Callan Ward - 111

=6. Harry Himmelberg - 111

=6. Isaac Cumming - 111

9. Nick Haynes - 100

10. Lachie Whitfield - 97

How they vote: The Kevin Sheedy Medal is decided by coach Leon Cameron and three assistant coaches awarding up to four votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 16 votes per match.

Raise a glass ?



Josh Kelly takes home the Kevin Sheedy Medal for the second time in his career! #SheedyMedal #BigBigSound pic.twitter.com/9KNywboiL1 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) September 30, 2021

2021 Peter Crimmins Medal

1. Tom Mitchell - 161 votes

2. Blake Hardwick - 126

3. Jaeger O'Meara - 121

4. Dylan Moore - 101

5. Chad Wingard - 100

6. Sam Frost - 95

7. Dan Howe - 83

8. Changkuoth Jiath - 79

=9. Liam Shiels - 74

=9. James Worpel - 74

How they vote: Four coaches and assistants award players up to 16 votes after each game - three to the best player or players, two for a good performance and one for a player who beat their opponent. Four votes could be awarded for an exceptional game.

A third Peter Crimmins Medal to add to the trophy cabinet! ? pic.twitter.com/K8B1PCkKRT — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) September 16, 2021

Melbourne is yet to announce a date to present the Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Memorial Trophy

2021 Syd Barker Medal

1. Jy Simpkin - 143 votes

2. Ben Cunnington - 117

3. Jack Ziebell* - 114

4. Aaron Hall - 114

5. Luke Davies-Uniacke - 109

6. Ben McKay - 106

7. Cam Zurhaar* - 95

8. Tarryn Thomas - 95

9. Kayne Turner - 92

10. Nick Larkey - 90

* Denotes finishing ahead on countback

How they vote: North Melbourne's coaches award up to 20 votes in a match to decipher the best and fairest.

Taking his game to the elite level in 2021, it’s a fitting reward for a rising star of the competition.



Congratulations to @JySimpkin, the winner of the 2021 #SydBarkerMedal! ? pic.twitter.com/59EmCw6oHf — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) October 1, 2021

John Cahill Medal

1. Ollie Wines – 229 votes

2. Travis Boak – 167

3. Aliir Aliir – 164

4. Karl Amon – 146

5. Tom Jonas – 137

=6. Ryan Burton – 132

=6. Dan Houston – 132

8. Darcy Byrne-Jones – 125

9. Charlie Dixon – 123

10. Scott Lycett – 120

How they vote: Coach Ken Hinkley, now departed senior assistant Michael Voss, each player's line coach, and football manager Chris Davies each rate every player between 0-5. A maximum of 20 and minimum of zero votes are awarded per player.

“I have no doubt this group is full of character. The fire burns within us so we’ll be back next year” ?#weareportadelaide pic.twitter.com/Y9PQA0Q9yX — Port Adelaide FC (@PAFC) October 1, 2021

2021 Jack Dyer Medal

1. Dylan Grimes - 51 votes

=2. Jack Graham - 46

=2. Liam Baker - 46

4. Shai Bolton - 45

5. Jack Riewoldt - 40

6. Dustin Martin - 40

7. Jayden Short - 39

8. Tom Lynch - 38

9. Kane Lambert - 35

=10. Trent Cotchin - 33

=10. Nathan Broad - 33

How they vote: Every player is awarded between zero and five votes after each match.

As courageous & hardworking as they come, Grimesy ?



? Enjoy some of the highlights from our Jack Dyer Medallist's 2021 season. pic.twitter.com/RtKfHw2tik — Richmond FC ?? (@Richmond_FC) August 26, 2021

2021 Trevor Barker Award

1. Jack Steele - 234 votes

2. Jack Sinclair - 155

3. Tim Membrey - 136

4. Callum Wilkie - 124

=5. Brad Crouch - 120

=5. Bradley Hill - 120

7. Seb Ross - 117

8. Dougal Howard - 112

9. Jimmy Webster - 105

10. Max King - 101

How they vote: The Trevor Barker Award sees coaches independently award votes between zero and four to players throughout the season to determine the best and fairest. Votes are attracted through not only solo on-field contributions, but also how best an individual plays their role, assists their teammates and represents the team agreed upon Saints brand of football.

2021 Bob Skilton Medal

1. Luke Parker - 543 votes

2. Jake Lloyd - 504

3. Jordan Dawson - 502

4. Tom Papley - 481

5. Callum Mills - 475

6. Tom Hickey - 444

7. Isaac Heeney - 437

8. Justin McInerney - 383

9. Oliver Florent - 358

10. Lance Franklin - 351

How they vote: The Bob Skilton Medal is decided by John Longmire and four assistant coaches awarding up to 10 votes to each player every round, meaning each player is able to receive a maximum of 50 votes per match.

Another superb year for our co-Captain who won his third Bob Skilton Medal last night #Bloods pic.twitter.com/rIrhxMVHiR — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) September 3, 2021

2021 John Worsfold Medal

1. Nic Naitanui - 200 votes

2. Dom Sheed - 160

3. Andrew Gaff - 149

4. Jack Redden - 137

5. Jack Darling - 136

6. Tim Kelly - 129

7. Jamie Cripps - 128

8. Tom Barrass - 123

9. Tom Cole - 119

10. Oscar Allen - 113

How they vote: Four members of the match committee rate each player on a scale of zero to three after each game.

2021 Charles Sutton Medal

1. Marcus Bontempelli - 353 votes

2. Jack Macrae 296

3. Tom Liberatore 291

4. Bailey Dale 251

5. Caleb Daniel 250

6. Alex Keath 241

7. Bailey Smith 216

8. Aaron Naughton 211

9. Taylor Duryea 198

10. Bailey Williams 171

How they vote: The voting process sees the five-man match committee award up to five votes each – for a maximum of 25 – following each match.