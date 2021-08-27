CARLTON president Luke Sayers has revealed he is open to the possibility of talking with former Collingwood great Nathan Buckley about the club's coaching vacancy.

Speaking on 3AW on Friday night, Sayers said he is a "friend" of Buckley and "someone I speak to quite a bit", while revealing that CEO Cain Liddle and football boss Brad Lloyd are no guarantee to still be at the club in 2022.

Buckley, a 280-game player for Carlton's arch rivals before spending close to a decade as Collingwood coach – guiding the club to the 2018 Grand Final – left the Pies midway through the 2021 season.

"Nathan is a terrific, experienced coach," Sayers said.

"Nathan is someone I speak to quite a bit … he's a friend of mine and a terrific coach."

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley addresses his players against GWS. Picture: Getty Images

Despite the Blues seemingly bringing a close to their highly debated external review into the football department on Thursday with the sacking of senior coach David Teague, Sayers refused to dispel speculation more departures are still to come.

"I'm not sure anyone is guaranteed anything in life," Sayers said when asked about Liddle and Lloyd's future.

"Cain and Brad have a power of work to do to get after implementing the 20-odd recommendations that have come out of the review.

"They're both terrific Carlton people and professional people and I'm imagining they're going to pin their ears back and start implementing the findings."

Earlier on Friday, Sayers revealed he had a 45-minute conversation with former St Kilda and Fremantle coach Ross Lyon about the vacant coaching role.