The AFL has today confirmed a start time of 7:20pm AEST for the First Semi Final of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series between the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs to be held at The Gabba on Saturday, September 4.

The health and safety of everyone in the community remains paramount and the AFL, together with the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs, have agreed to strict travel arrangements and other protocols as approved by the Queensland Government.

The Brisbane Lions, who returned to Queensland on Sunday morning after playing their Qualifying Final in Adelaide, continue to abide by AFL Protocols. The Western Bulldogs, currently in Launceston, will continue to serve a quarantine period in Tasmania before travelling to Brisbane on Friday.

AFL General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld thanked both Clubs for their patience as the league finalised the start time of the match at The Gabba.

“We are pleased to be able to confirm the Semi Final between the Brisbane Lions and the Western Bulldogs will be played at The Gabba on Saturday night,” Mr Auld said.

“It has been an incredible start to the finals series and with 100 per cent capacity crowds returning in Queensland this weekend, we look forward to seeing members and supporters pack The Gabba for what is shaping up to be a great contest.

“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank each Club, players, coaches, staff and their families, umpires, AFLPA, fans, broadcast and commercial partners, venues and the Queensland and Tasmanian governments for their patience and ongoing support of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series.”

Fixture for Week Two and Week Three of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series:

Friday, September 3

Second Semi Final – Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS at Optus Stadium, 7:50pm AEST / 5:50pm AWST.



Saturday, September 4

First Semi Final – Brisbane Lions vs. Western Bulldogs, The Gabba, 7:20pm AEST.



Friday, September 10

First Preliminary Final – Melbourne vs. Winner of Second Semi Final (Geelong Cats vs. GWS GIANTS) at Optus Stadium, 7:50pm AEST / 5:50pm AWST.



Saturday, September 11

Second Preliminary Final – Port Adelaide vs. Winner of First Semi Final (Brisbane Lions vs. Western Bulldogs), at Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm AEST / 7:10pm ACST.

All matches in Week Two and Week Three of the Toyota AFL Finals Series will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and Fox Footy and streamed live on Kayo.

As a reminder to media, the AFL last week announced a price freeze on all tickets for all matches in Week Two of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series with entry level reserved seat category to remain at $35. Match day ticket information for all games across the country can be sourced at afl.com.au/finals.