FOUR teams remain in the hunt for the premiership after another action-packed weekend of the Toyota AFL Finals Series.

Geelong booked its ticket to the penultimate weekend of the weekend of the season for the 11th time in the past 15 seasons with a convincing 35-point win over Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

The Cats will now take on Melbourne next Friday night at Optus Stadium with a spot in the Toyota AFL Grand Final up for grabs.

Port Adelaide will play the Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night in the other preliminary final after the Dogs ended Brisbane's season by point in an epic semi-final.

There will be a bye after the preliminary finals with the Brownlow Medal to be held in Perth on Sunday, September 19.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday, September 25 at Optus Stadium with a start time still to be confirmed.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

First preliminary final

Melbourne v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 5.50pm AWST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Second preliminary final

Port Adelaide v Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

TOYOTA AFL GRAND FINAL

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Melbourne/Geelong v Port Adelaide/Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, time TBC