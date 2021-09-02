Rhett Bazzo in action during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

IF YOU are a club looking for a key-position player this year, go west.

Rhett Bazzo becomes the latest West Australian tall to enter AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year after a standout performance in his state's under-19 championships win over South Australia last week.

The 195cm tall defender was terrific in WA's 29-point win, hauling in 10 marks in the backline and gathered 18 disposals and six rebound-50s.

Bazzo has been also used as a key forward at stages in Swan Districts' colts side, including a promising three-week patch at the start of the season that saw him boot a total of eight goals.

WA teammate Jacob van Rooyen was also excellent in the start of the under-19s carnival with eight grabs in defence, with the potential top-20 pick being shifted from attack to the backline in the rolling team of the year.



Another player has returned to the rolling team, with South Australian Jase Burgoyne added as a running back. Burgoyne has generally spent this season as a midfielder but last year was a busy and productive half-back with good skills who delivered the ball well.

SA's Jase Burgoyne in action during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

He was one of South Australia's best in its loss to Western Australia in Perth, with the potential Port Adelaide father-son pick gathering 21 disposals and seven grabs.

Burgoyne, the son of Port Adelaide premiership star Peter, played with Port Adelaide's SANFL side earlier this season and is eligible to join the club in November.

He replaces Victorian Youseph Dib in the rolling line-up.