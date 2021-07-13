Round 17 nominees:
- Mitch Georgiades (Port Adelaide)
- Gary Rohan (Geelong Cats)
- Tarryn Thomas (North Melbourne)
Round 17 voting has closed. Congratulations Mitch Georgiades, Round 17 winner.
Check out the three best marks from round seventeen
