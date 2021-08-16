Round 22 nominees:
- Todd Marshall (Port Adelaide)
- Caleb Serong (Fremantle)
- Josh Treacy (Fremantle)
Round 22 voting has closed. Congratulations Caleb Serong, Round 22 winner.
Check out the three best goals from round twenty-two
