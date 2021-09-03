Every Final This Century streaming in AFL ON Demand NOW. Picture: AFL Media

SEMI-FINAL weekend is when it hits every year: Suddenly the games are scarce in number, Saturday and Sunday afternoons just feel a little off, and the need for another footy fix kicks in.

This year, though, AFL On Demand has you covered, with an incredible new series and resource for all fans: Every Final This Century.

NOW STREAMING Every Final This Century in AFL ON DEMAND

In the time between and after the bumper clashes this weekend, Every Final This Century is where you can re-live any finals game of your choosing from the 2000 season onwards.

Catalogued by year, the series is made up of 6-10 minute highlight packages for all 190 of the matches played across the 21 finals series since the turn of the century.

Every club. Every unforgettable moment. Every thriller.

Every run to the premiership.

It’s all there in Every Final This Century.

