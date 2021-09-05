The AFL advises the Match Review of Saturday's Semi Final between the Brisbane Lions and Western Bulldogs, during Week Two of the 2021 Toyota AFL Finals Series has been completed. No charges were laid and there was one further incident that required a detailed explanation.

Incident assessed:

The incident between the Brisbane Lions' Marcus Adams and Western Bulldogs' Cody Weightman from the second quarter of Saturday night's Semi Final between the Brisbane Lions and Western Bulldogs was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the Western Bulldogs’ forward 50. Weightman runs with the flight of the ball where he is met by Adams and high contact occurs. It was the view of the Match Review Officer that Adams’ actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.