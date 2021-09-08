The premiership cup visits Cable Beach at sunrise during the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour on September 8, 2021. Picture: Tamati Smith, Yama(t)ji, AFL Photos

THE TWO-WEEK 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour has travelled through its first few destinations, making its way to some of Western Australia’s most iconic locations and visiting local communities.

With the assistance of Toyota Australia and Virgin Australia, the cup has headed down the west coast from Kununurra, south to the Bungle Bungle Ranges, stoped to visit a local football community in Halls Creek, and then travelled to Broome's famous Cable Beach.

>> Check out the latest pics from Indigenous photographer Tamati Smith, Yama(t)ji below

As part of the tour, Toyota is giving away tickets to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. For a chance to win, head to a Premiership Cup Tour stop at a local footy club or Toyota Dealer and have your picture taken with the cup to enter into the draw.

TOUR DATES, LOCATIONS, TIMES

Broome - Wednesday, September 8

9-11am: Toyota Dealership, 2 Coghlan St, Broome



Karratha - Thursday, September 9

1-3pm: Toyota Dealership, 8 Corringer Avenue, Gap Ridge

Exmouth - Friday, September 10

4:30-5:30pm: Talinjee Oval, Cnr Murat Road & Willersdorf

Geraldton - Sunday, September 12

1-3pm: Geraldton Grand Final day, Wonthella Park, Cnr Eigth Street & Flores Road

Melville - Monday, September 13

12:30- 1:30pm: Toyota Dealership, Corner North Lake Rd & Leach Highway Melville

Kalgoorlie - Wednesday, September 15

1:30-3pm: Toyota Dealership, 60 Boulder Road, Kalgoorlie

Manjimup - Thursday, September 16

3-4:30pm: Toyota Dealership, 7/9 Giblett St, Manjimup

5-6pm: Manjimup Football Club, Rea Park, 40 Collier Street

Perth - Saturday, September 18

8-9:30am: Toyota Dealership, 163/169 Great Eastern Hwy, Midland

1-3pm: Perth League Grand Final Day + Wheelchair Football League, Bassendean Oval, 740 Old Perth Rd, Bassendean

BELOW: The premiership cup on Cable Beach





BELOW: The cup is taken through the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park

BELOW: The cup at a smoking ceremony in the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park

BELOW: The cup at Halls Creek FC for the Shooting Stars Indigenous Female Football program

BELOW: The cup at the gates of the Halls Creek FC

BELOW: The cup begins its tour of the Bungle Bungle Ranges in Purnululu National Park