IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Luke Parker's long deal too long? Is another favourite Swan set to join Blues?
- Franklin’s big bucks: His back-ended contract will have 'an everlasting effect' at Sydney
- Finals hype builds in Perth, Friday night is 'toss of the coin' stuff
- St KIlda doing brilliant things in the mental health and wellbeing space
- Saints big off-season: They’re hoping to do what Melbourne did this year
In this episode ...
0:42 – Luke Parker signs for four more years
2:08 – Where does George Hewett’s future lie?
2:49 – Damo's concern for Carlton's list management
5:22 – The 'everlasting effect' of Lance Franklin's mega-bucks deal
7:11 – Perth's excitement levels growing
8:41 – Bit-part players that might stand up and enhance their reputations in finals
11:23 – St Kilda’s work in the field of mental health and wellbeing
14:19 – Can St Kilda bounce back in 2022?