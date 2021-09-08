A dejected Lance Franklin after the elimination final loss to the GWS Giants at University of Tasmania Stadium on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Mitch Cleary join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Luke Parker's long deal too long? Is another favourite Swan set to join Blues?

- Franklin’s big bucks: His back-ended contract will have 'an everlasting effect' at Sydney

- Finals hype builds in Perth, Friday night is 'toss of the coin' stuff

- St KIlda doing brilliant things in the mental health and wellbeing space

- Saints big off-season: They’re hoping to do what Melbourne did this year

In this episode ...

0:42 – Luke Parker signs for four more years

2:08 – Where does George Hewett’s future lie?

2:49 – Damo's concern for Carlton's list management

5:22 – The 'everlasting effect' of Lance Franklin's mega-bucks deal

7:11 – Perth's excitement levels growing

8:41 – Bit-part players that might stand up and enhance their reputations in finals

11:23 – St Kilda’s work in the field of mental health and wellbeing

14:19 – Can St Kilda bounce back in 2022?