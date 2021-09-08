THE AFL has frozen the price of entry-level Grand Final tickets for the third consecutive year, with the cheapest tickets fans can purchase locked on $185 and $157 (concession).
24,000 tickets will be available to the two competing clubs in the Toyota AFL Grand Final (12,000 each), but tickets not taken up by club members will be on-sold to the general public.
The AFL has also revealed that a minimum of 10,000 tickets will be immediately made available to the general public which has not happened before for Grand Finals in Victoria.
>> See GF tix sale dates and prices below (all times AWST)
>> Read the full AFL statement here
General public tickets will later increase from that 10,000 mark once the balance for the unused club member tickets is known.
The Grand Final will be held at Optus Stadium for the first time in history and a crowd of 60,000 is expected for the twilight/night event (5.15pm AWST/7.15pm AEST).
The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.
Sunday September 12
AFL Gold and Medallion Club Members – 9am
AFL Silver Members – 11am
Monday September 13
Winner of Preliminary Final One Members (Melbourne or Geelong Cats)
Priority 1 – 9am
Priority 2 – 11am
Priority 3 – 1pm
Tuesday September 14
Winner of Preliminary Final Two Members (Port Adelaide or Western Bulldogs)
Priority 1 – 9am
Priority 2 – 11am
Priority 3 – 1pm
Thursday September 16
General Public – 10am
Price breakdown
|GRAND FINAL
|ADULT
|CONCESSION
|CATEGORY 1
|$450.00
|$383.00
|CATEGORY 2
|$405.00
|$344.00
|CATEGORY 3
|$375.00
|$319.00
|CATEGORY 4
|$330.00
|$281.00
|CATEGORY 5
|$275.00
|$234.00
|CATEGORY 6
|$185.00
|$157.00