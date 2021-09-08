Dustin Martin and Noah Balta celebrate winning the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final at the Gabba on October 24, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL has frozen the price of entry-level Grand Final tickets for the third consecutive year, with the cheapest tickets fans can purchase locked on $185 and $157 (concession).

24,000 tickets will be available to the two competing clubs in the Toyota AFL Grand Final (12,000 each), but tickets not taken up by club members will be on-sold to the general public.

The AFL has also revealed that a minimum of 10,000 tickets will be immediately made available to the general public which has not happened before for Grand Finals in Victoria.

General public tickets will later increase from that 10,000 mark once the balance for the unused club member tickets is known.



The Grand Final will be held at Optus Stadium for the first time in history and a crowd of 60,000 is expected for the twilight/night event (5.15pm AWST/7.15pm AEST).

The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.



Sunday September 12

AFL Gold and Medallion Club Members – 9am

AFL Silver Members – 11am

Monday September 13

Winner of Preliminary Final One Members (Melbourne or Geelong Cats)

Priority 1 – 9am

Priority 2 – 11am

Priority 3 – 1pm

Tuesday September 14

Winner of Preliminary Final Two Members (Port Adelaide or Western Bulldogs)

Priority 1 – 9am

Priority 2 – 11am

Priority 3 – 1pm

Thursday September 16

General Public – 10am



Price breakdown