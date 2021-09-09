Brisbane's Grant Birchall in action against Collingwood in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

FOUR-TIME premiership star Grant Birchall has announced his retirement.

Birchall told Brisbane's playing group on Friday morning that last weekend's semi-final against the Western Bulldogs would be the last of his decorated 287-game career.

The 33-year-old was a major part of Hawthorn's dynasty under Alastair Clarkson, playing in the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premierships as a skilful, rebounding half-back flanker.

After battling with injury towards the end of his time at the Hawks, Birchall revitalised his career with a move to the Lions, playing 39 games over the past two years, including all four finals.

Grant Birchall (right) celebrates his fourth Hawks premiership with Shaun Burgoyne in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

If there was ever a player for the big occasion it was Birchall.

The laconic Tasmanian averaged 24 disposals in the Hawks' four Grand Final triumphs, picking apart opposition defences with his neat, incisive left foot kicking.

He was also named an All Australian in 2012.

