Chris Fagan address Lachie Neale and other Lions during the clash against Melbourne in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has poured his support behind Lachie Neale, saying he would have also considered a move if he was in the Brownlow medallist's position.

Neale confirmed on Thursday he would stay with the Lions for the remaining two years of his contract after contemplating a move back to Western Australia for family reasons.

Speaking on Friday following Grant Birchall's retirement, Fagan said his midfielder's predicament was one he empathised with.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Lachie Neale addresses future after 'whirlwind' few days Brisbane star Lachie Neale reaffirms commitment to the Lions

"He's just a young man who was just trying to do the right thing by his wife and his family," Fagan said.

"It was as simple as that.

"With all the COVID stuff and the situation they found themselves in, particularly Jules being a long way away from home, I think it was right and fair for him to ask himself that question.

"Fortunately, they've been able to see a way to stay here and he's going to continue his career as a Brisbane Lion.

"I'm in no way critical of the fact he gave that serious thought because so he should, and I would have if I had been in the same position."

Jules is due to give birth to the couple's first child next month.