THE AFL congratulates Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs on their respective Preliminary Final wins and progressing through to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final to be played at 5:15pm AWST / 7:15pm AEST on Saturday, September 25 at Optus Stadium.

Saturday, September 25

2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final

Melbourne vs. Western Bulldogs

Optus Stadium

5:15pm AWST / 7:15pm AEST

The 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final is the first AFL premiership-decider to be held in Perth and the second held outside of Victoria as a result of the ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent seasons.

AFL General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said he was looking forward to the biggest match of the season and reiterated the health and safety of everyone in the community remains the priority.

“I would like to congratulate Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs for progressing through to the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final, a great achievement and a testament to their persistence this season,” Mr Auld said.

Mr Auld said both teams will serve a pre-Grand Final bye with Melbourne to remain in Perth until the Grand Final and the Western Bulldogs to travel to Perth from Adelaide on Sunday. Melbourne has completed their quarantine period in Western Australia while the Western Bulldogs will complete their quarantine requirements at 12:30pm AWST on Sunday, September 19 as per their Western Australian directions.

“On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank all 18 AFL Clubs, players, coaches, staff and their families, umpires, AFLPA, fans, broadcast and commercial partners, venues and all State Governments for their ongoing support.”

As a reminder to media, the AFL last week announced ticketing prices and on-sale information for the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

The $185 entry level price has been frozen for the third year in a row, after previous prices freezes in 2019 and 2020.

Consistent with previous years, competing club members receive the biggest allocation of tickets to the season’s biggest match.

24,000 tickets will be available to the two clubs (12,000 each), with any of these tickets not taken up by members going towards the General Public on-sales.

Historically, general public tickets have never gone on sale for Grand Finals in Victoria, however footy fans in Western Australia will be rewarded with a minimum 10,000 tickets immediately allocated to the General Public, and then increased with the balance of the unused member allocation.

The competing club member on-sale begins Monday September 13 for Melbourne members, and then on Tuesday September 14 for Western Bulldogs members.

The entire General Public on-sale will then commence on Thursday, September 16 at 10:00am AWST.



On Sale Times (all times AWST) – tickets available exclusively through Ticketmaster.

Sunday, September 12

AFL Gold and Medallion Club Members – 9:00am

AFL Silver Members – 11:00am

Monday, September 13

Melbourne Members

Priority 1 – 9:00am

Priority 2 – 11:00am

Priority 3 – 1:00pm

Tuesday, September 14

Western Bulldogs Members

Priority 1 – 9:00am

Priority 2 – 11:00am

Priority 3 – 1:00pm

Thursday, September 16

General Public – 10:00am

Price breakdown

GRAND FINAL Adult Concession CATEGORY 1 $450.00 $383.00 CATEGORY 2 $405.00 $344.00 CATEGORY 3 $375.00 $319.00 CATEGORY 4 $330.00 $281.00 CATEGORY 5 $275.00 $234.00 CATEGORY 6 $185.00 $157.00



The AFL strongly encourages fans to only purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.



The 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network.