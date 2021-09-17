Nick Bryan and Josh Jenkins do battle in the ruck during the round 12 VFL clash between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has delisted two players and ex-Crow Josh Jenkins has retired in the wake of Friday night's horror preliminary final loss to Melbourne.

Jenkins opted to call it a day, while Ben Jarvis and Cameron Taheny have been told they will not be offered new deals for 2022.

It leaves Geelong with 10 players out of contract as they head into their off-season.

Jenkins managed one game in each of his two seasons at the Cats after crossing from Adelaide at the end of 2019.

The 32-year-old cost the Cats next to nothing in a trade that was done in part to offload a portion of his contract that was signed with the Crows until 2021.

He previously booted 296 goals from 147 games for the Crows, which included four individual seasons of more than 40 majors.

Josh Jenkins and Eddie Betts celebrate a goal for Adelaide against the Bulldogs in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

A key part of the Crows' losing 2017 Grand Final side, Jenkins was originally drafted to Essendon as a 21-year-old rookie at the end of 2010 before he was traded to the Crows ahead of 2012.

“Eleven-and-a-half years ago I was running around pretending to be a professional basketball player with the Townsville Crocodiles. Fast forward a dozen years and my AFL career ends with so much more than I ever could’ve wished for,” Jenkins said.

“I've experienced three fantastic clubs, beginning as a 21-year-old rookie at Essendon and finishing with two very unique and enjoyable years as a Geelong Cat. In the middle were eight seasons as an Adelaide Crow. And almost all of those eight were memorable for all the right reasons. Sometimes in life we get stuck in the moment and forget about the story in its entirety. My time as a Crow was amazing and one day we will return to our home on the beach in Glenelg.

“My AFL career pales into insignificance to hundreds of fellow players who have achieved the ultimate success or been individuals who have amassed countless individual awards but I achieved a lot more than an ex-basketballer from Swan Hill could have ever wished for - and for that I am proud.

Jarvis featured once at senior level in three seasons, winning a call-up in place of late withdrawal Gary Rohan just 15 minutes before the bounce against Richmond in round 17 last year.

The 189cm South Australian was taken at pick No.48 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft and been used at both ends of the ground but was unable to push past established senior players.

Ben Jarvis pulls in a mark during his debut game against Richmond at Metricon Stadium on September 11, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Taheny, was given two seasons on the Cats' list after arriving at pick No.50 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft from SA club Norwood.

It leaves Charlie Constable, Quinton Narkle, Lachie Henderson, Francis Evans, Stefan Okunbor and Nathan Kreuger among those unsigned heading into next season.

Rhys Stanley, Gary Rohan, Zach Guthrie and Brad Close are expected to soon clinch new deals.