Laitham Vandermeer (L) walks off the ground with Louis Butler after the Bulldogs' preliminary final win over Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NEW-LOOK bye has come at the perfect time for Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final.

Both the Demons and Bulldogs have key personnel in a race to make the decider after suffering injuries in the preliminary finals.

Therabody AFL All-Australian Steven May (hamstring) was subbed out for the Demons in their epic win over Geelong, while Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer suffered the same fate in their thrashing of Port Adelaide.

Check out the latest injury updates below heading into the Grand Final.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Steven May Hamstring Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Updated: Monday, September 13

Early prognosis

There is a slight concern for May, who was substituted out of Friday night's preliminary final win with a tight hamstring. However, his exit from the game was purely precautionary having initially returned for close to two quarters after sustaining the blow. Expect the Therabody AFL All-Australian defender to prove his fitness for the Grand Final. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Bruce Knee Season Alex Keath Hamstring Test Toby McLean Knee Season Laitham Vandermeer Hamstring Test Cody Weightman Concussion TBC Updated: Monday, September 13

Early prognosis

The Dogs expect Keath to be back for the Grand Final after he missed the preliminary with a hamstring injury. This weekend's bye before the premiership decider will give him extra time to be right, as it will Weightman, who is set to return after concussion ruled him out of the win over Port Adelaide. However Vandermeer is in doubt after being substituted out of the clash with the Power with a tight hamstring. The speedy forward has brought great energy to the Dogs since returning from his knee injury but will be racing the clock to prove his fitness. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list