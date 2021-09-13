AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

- The mental battle of Dees v Dogs: Two very contrasting mindsets

- Tickets sell out in five minutes: It's not going to be a neutral crowd

- What's next for Geelong: They need to once and for all sort out the Jordan Clark situation

- There’s bigger questions about Gary Rohan

- Port's old-fashioned sporting choke: Disappointment in three young stars

In this episode ...

0:23 – Melbourne and the Bulldogs' contrasting but successful mindsets

2:48 – The different circumstances for these two clubs

5:57 – Can it be risky to adopt an 'us against them' narrative?

7:15 – The Melbourne army is ready to roar

9:12 – What's next for Geelong

10:54 – Some of the Cats' list management headaches

13:19 – Why Port Adelaide's loss was worse than Geelong's

14:54 – Can the young Power stars bounce back?