star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- The mental battle of Dees v Dogs: Two very contrasting mindsets
- Tickets sell out in five minutes: It's not going to be a neutral crowd
- What's next for Geelong: They need to once and for all sort out the Jordan Clark situation
- There’s bigger questions about Gary Rohan
- Port's old-fashioned sporting choke: Disappointment in three young stars
0:23 – Melbourne and the Bulldogs' contrasting but successful mindsets
2:48 – The different circumstances for these two clubs
5:57 – Can it be risky to adopt an 'us against them' narrative?
7:15 – The Melbourne army is ready to roar
9:12 – What's next for Geelong
10:54 – Some of the Cats' list management headaches
13:19 – Why Port Adelaide's loss was worse than Geelong's
14:54 – Can the young Power stars bounce back?