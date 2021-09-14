Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

WHAT IS Jordan Dawson's trade value and where is he headed?

Tune into this week's AFL Exchange as the team discuss the gun Swan's decision to head back to South Australia and what Sydney should expect in return after his breakout 2021 season.

Listen for the latest news ahead of the Continental Tyres Trade Period and NAB AFL Draft as well as all the fallout from the preliminary finals and what's next for Port Adelaide and Geelong.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge also bring you a massive preview of next week's Grand Final and the Brownlow Medal while discussing all the big and not-so-big issues in the game.

In this episode...

3:00 – What are the lessons from each Grand Finalist's performance out of the weekend?

8:30 – The big selection calls facing Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs ahead of the premiership decider.

13:15 – Two of the guys back a surprise winner for this weekend's Brownlow Medal count.

16:30 – The latest on Jordan Dawson's trade request to South Australia and what the star Swan is worth.

19:45 – The COVID-19 trade implications facing clubs and list management teams around the competition.

22:00 – Where to next for Geelong's list?

32:00 – Why a finals award must change next year.

34:50 – The draft pick swaps that could be on the cards in the upcoming exchange period.

38:00 – Footy jargon broken down. The terms used regularly about footy and what they actually mean.