GOLD Coast has won the race to sign Mabior Chol with the Richmond free agent to head north on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old had interest from other clubs, including Essendon, but ultimately decided to join the Suns.

As an unrestricted free agent, Chol's move can be confirmed as early as October 1 when the free agency period begins.

"We're extremely excited that Mabior Chol will be going to the Gold Coast Suns for four years," Chol's manager Ralph Carr told Channel Seven.

"It was important for him to go home and get more opportunity to play senior football."

Chol qualifies as a free agent having previously been delisted by the Tigers and re-rookied at the end of 2018.

Depending on the size of his new deal, the Tigers will receive a free agency compensation pick.

Originally a member of the Brisbane Lions Academy, Chol was drafted to Richmond with pick No.30 in the 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

He played 10 games this year to bring his career tally to 31 and has produced a number of eye-catching performances including a four-goal haul in the upset win over Brisbane in round 18.