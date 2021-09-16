AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

- AFL football department restructure: Fix the holding-the-ball officiation, keep the clubs out of it

- The Pies’ tumultuous season continues: 'They are a laughing stock'

- The Brownlow COVID contingencies: 'It's totally bizarre'

- Grand Final unsung heroes: This Demon has bounced back big time in 2021

In this episode ...

0:24 – Reshuffle of AFL HQ

2:30 – The officiation of 'holding the ball' needs to be fixed

3:20 – How much rule changing should there be

6:05 – Did Brad Scott come close to taking a coaching role?

8:15 – Collingwood off-field chaos

11:19 – Brownlow Medal is a 'logistical nightmare'

12:35 – Some of the biggest Brownlow fancies

13:40 – The chances of a Brownlow tie

14:38 – Nat and Damo's Brownlow predictions

15:55 – Unsung heroes from the Dogs and Dees

18:28 – The exclusive club Mitch Hannan joins on Grand Final Day