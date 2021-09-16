IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.
- AFL football department restructure: Fix the holding-the-ball officiation, keep the clubs out of it
- The Pies’ tumultuous season continues: 'They are a laughing stock'
- The Brownlow COVID contingencies: 'It's totally bizarre'
- Grand Final unsung heroes: This Demon has bounced back big time in 2021
In this episode ...
0:24 – Reshuffle of AFL HQ
2:30 – The officiation of 'holding the ball' needs to be fixed
3:20 – How much rule changing should there be
6:05 – Did Brad Scott come close to taking a coaching role?
8:15 – Collingwood off-field chaos
11:19 – Brownlow Medal is a 'logistical nightmare'
12:35 – Some of the biggest Brownlow fancies
13:40 – The chances of a Brownlow tie
14:38 – Nat and Damo's Brownlow predictions
15:55 – Unsung heroes from the Dogs and Dees
18:28 – The exclusive club Mitch Hannan joins on Grand Final Day