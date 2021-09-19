BRILLIANT midfielder Ollie Wines has become the first Brownlow medallist in Port Adelaide’s history, winning a record-breaking count at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

The star onballer powered home to poll a record-equalling 36 votes to be crowned the League’s best and fairest player in 2021, edging Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli (33).

The 26-year-old from Echuca equalled Dustin Martin's 2017 record for the most votes polled under the 3-2-1 system, after a career-best season leading the Power midfield.

Wines polled in a record 16 games and stormed home with votes in 11 of the last 12 rounds, taking the lead from Bontempelli after round 22.

He sealed the game's highest individual honour when he polled two votes to Bontempelli's nil in the Power's round 23 win over the Bulldogs.

It was an historic count in several ways, with a record four players polling 30 or more votes after Melbourne midfielder Clayton Oliver finished third with 33 and Carlton's Sam Walsh tallied 30 in fourth.

A "numb" Wines paid tribute to his teammates and club for making the award possible and said he hoped he could inspire young country kids to chase their dreams as he had.

Recruited with pick No.7 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft, he said the key to taking his game to a new level in 2021 had been focusing on his strengths, rather than trying to be something he is not.

Port Adelaide's Ollie Wines is congratulated by his partner Olivia after winning the 2021 Brownlow Medal. Picture: Getty Images

"I probably accepted my role a little bit and understood I wasn't going to be the silky smooth mid who carved up outside the contest," Wines said.

"All Ken (Hinkley) needed from me was to put my head over the ball inside and dish it out to the guys on the outside, who are the creative, more talented players.

"I don't think I've got a lot of talent, but as my Mum said, I'm a bit of a stayer and will stick it tough to the end and grind it out.

"Once I simplified my game a little bit more, everything clicked from there."

Port Adelaide's Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines gives his acceptance speech at Perth's Optus Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos



2021 Brownlow Medal top 10

1. Ollie Wines (PA) - 36 votes

2. Marcus Bontempelli (WB) - 33

3. Clayton Oliver (Melb) - 31

4. Sam Walsh (Carl) - 30

=5. Darcy Parish (Ess) - 26

=5. Jack Steele (StK) - 26

=7. Travis Boak (PA) - 25

=7. Tom Mitchell (Haw) - 25

=9. Jarryd Lyons (BL) - 23

=9. Christian Petracca (Melb) - 23





