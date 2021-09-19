PORT Adelaide veteran Travis Boak has taken out the 2021 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award for his outstanding contribution in the community.

Boak has been recognised for more than a decade of commitment to supporting children and families impacted by cancer through his role as an Ambassador for the Childhood Cancer Association.

The Power midfielder lost his father Roger to cancer in 2005 and has been steadfast in his support of individuals and families at the Childhood Cancer Association for the past 11 years.

Boak makes fortnightly visits to the Michael Rice Centre for Haematology and Oncology to spend time with the children as a welcome distraction from the challenges they face.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Boak has continued to have a significant influence as a volunteer, connecting with children and families virtually, while also fundraising over $22,000 this year.

The 300-game star has also initiated a charity partnership between the Childhood Cancer Association and Port Adelaide to raise the profile of the organisation and allow for sustainable fundraising efforts.

Cancer survivor Ryan Lane-Ellis and Power star Travis Boak have formed a special relationship through Boak's involvement with the Childhood Cancer Association. Picture: pafc.com.au

“Travis is an outstanding ambassador for our game and the Port Adelaide Football Club. He is a values driven person whose commitment to helping children and families impacted by cancer showcases his passion to help others in need and leave a positive legacy that extends beyond his achievements on the football field,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

“Travis’s work in helping young people embodies the work done by Jim and he is more than a fitting winner of this year’s 2021 Jim Stynes Community Award.”

The award celebrates a player whose influence on the game extends beyond the football field and was announced at the Brownlow Medal function at Optus Stadium on Sunday night.

The three other finalists for the award were Georgie Rankin (Geelong), Jordan Roughead (Collingwood) and Nicola Stevens (Carlton).

Rankin dedicates her time across a number of initiatives and community programs, particularly in the inclusion and multicultural space.

Roughead is a powerful advocate and leader within the community across four key focus areas including the LGBTIQA+ community, climate action, youth homelessness and women's sports.

Stevens has been tireless in her efforts to raise awareness of the impact of dementia and reduce social isolation among carers through her role as an ambassador for Dementia Australia.

Past winners include Bachar Houli (2020), Stephen Coniglio (2019), Neville Jetta (2018), Jack Hombsch (2017), Jimmy Bartel (2016), Dennis Armfield (2015), Beau Waters (2014), Zac Smith (2013) and Daniel Jackson (2012).